Homeworld 3 Announced Alongside Epic Debut Trailer

Today, publisher Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive announced a new Homeworld game. More specifically, during PAX West, the pair announced Homeworld 3 for PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of any additional ports, but we do have a release window. Unfortunately, it’s far away. According to Gearbox, Homeworld 3 is in pre-production at the moment, and won’t be releasing until 2022. Of course, this begs the question: why is it being announced so early? Well, probably because the game is seeking funding on Fig. And in less than an hour, its funding is already over $50,000.

Homeworld 3 is pitched as a “true sequel” to the space-faring RTS, and apparently has multiple developers from the original games working on it.

“Homeworld returns with the next chapter of the story,” reads an official statement. “Homeworld 3 is the true sequel to the legendary space-faring RTS. Blackbird Interactive, founded by original Homeworld art director Rob Cunningham takes the helm on development, returning the series to its roots with a gripping continuation of the story, fully 3D combat, and the classic RTS elements you expect.

“Further supported by the veterans of Homeworld Remastered Collection at Gearbox Publishing, Homeworld 3 is coming to life and the teams couldn’t be more ecstatic. With our partners at Fig, we can give fans both new and grizzled a chance to fuel and profit from Homeworld 3’s success.”

As you would expect, fans of the sci-fi series are excited to see it returning:

Homeworld 3 is in development for PC and set to release sometime in 2022, meaning its — roughly — three years away.