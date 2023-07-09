Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 Update Gets Release Date

Honkai: Star Rail's highly-anticipated version 1.2 update is set to release on July 19th. The update is titled "Even Immortality Ends," and will see the addition of new playable characters Blade, Kafka, and Luka. Players can also expect to see a new area and new events in the update. Event 1 will see the drop rate for Blade boosted, while Event 2 will see the same done for Kafka. During the stream announcing the event, developer miHoYo gave out three codes that can be redeemed in game. They are: 7B6B7GBZTVTB, MSPT7HAZTCTX, and 5TPBPGAGBDAK.

A trailer for the game's new update can be found below.

So far, it seems that Honkai: Star Rail fans are most excited to see the debut of Kafka. On the game's official website, many fans have noted that they've been saving up in anticipation since the game's release, and now it seems her debut is finally (almost) here. Of course, Blade also seems to have some passionate fans, as well. Between Genshin Impact and now Honkai: Star Rail, miHoYo has done an excellent job building hype around its various characters, and players tend to get pretty passionate about their favorites. Hopefully when Kafka does release, she'll prove to be worth the wait!

In addition to the new update, July 19th will also see the release of Honkai: Star Rail collaboration drinks. According to the game's official Twitter account, miHoYo is partnering "with various brands" to produce these collaboration drinks. The promotion will be available in countries around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Those that purchase the drinks will receive in-game items and merchandise, which will center on Blade and Kafka. Unfortunately, additional details are limited at this time, but with July 19th around the corner, we'll likely learn a lot more in the next few days!

Are you planning to check out Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 when it drops? Which of the new characters are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!