Hori Producing Mario, Zelda and Pokemon GameCube Controllers For Nintendo Switch

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coming out later this year, it’s probably just a matter of time before Nintendo starts rolling out Nintendo GameCube controllers to give fans an old-school way to enjoy the game. But that isn’t stopping third-party companies from getting started.

Hori has announced that it will release three officially licensed GameCube controllers for the Switch in Japan later this year, based on the Mario, Zelda and Pokemon franchises. They’re priced at around 3,218 yen (or $29) apiece, and there’s no word (yet) on a U.S. release for the controllers.

The controllers weigh around 230 grams and feature a measurement similar to the original GameCube peripherals. In addition, their cable is three meters long, which means you don’t have to worry about sitting too close to the screen.

Perhaps what’s most interesting about the controller design is that they’re compatible with Xinput. What that means is that you can use them on PC as well, though it’s unknown if they’re compatible with services like Steam just yet. Maybe we’ll see a patch closer to release.

Now let’s look at the three models:

First up is the Mario model, which is a translucent red and features a Mario logo at the top. In addition, it also features a variety of buttons, along with the old-school analog stick and buttons.

Perhaps the Legend of Zelda is more your speed. It’s a see-through black with a Zelda emblem printed on the top of it, with similar stick and button placement to the Mario controller.

Finally, here’s the Pokemon model, which will be right up the alley of Pikachu fans. It’s solid white and features an emblem with the yellow Pokemon up top, with a lightning bolt right in the middle of it. Everything else is designed the same.

These controllers are also confirmed for a Western release, though a specific date hasn’t been set. They’ll be available in Japan this October.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, meanwhile, releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.