New PlayStation Game Leaks Ahead of State of Play

A new game from PlayStation seems to have leaked ahead of the brand’s upcoming State of Play live stream. Within the past day, PlayStation announced that it would be holding its next State of Play for 2026 in a little under two weeks on June 2nd. While Marvel’s Wolverine is the only game that has been confirmed to appear in the broadcast, the stream is undoubtedly going to feature plenty of other surprises that will give PS5 owners a better idea of what’s coming to the platform in the future. Now, thanks to a newly discovered leak, one of those reveals seems to have come about in advance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Sony filed a new trademark in both the United States and Europe for the term “Break In”. Although details are still sparse on what Break In actually is, it’s labeled as “video game software”, which essentially verifies that this is an upcoming game set to be published by PlayStation. Given that this trademark has been made so close to the June 2026 State of Play, there’s a very high chance that this game is one that Sony is planning to show off in its forthcoming stream.

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

While there’s potential for Break In to be something entirely new, there is also a possibility that the name could be given to a previously announced project. Specifically, PlayStation’s upcoming live-service title Fairgame$ is set to be centered around heists and will see players looking to commit robberies while clashing with other players. Given that the term “break in” is clearly associated with heists, PlayStation could have simply opted to rename Fairgame$ to Break In. This move would make even more sense given that the Fairgame$ name is one that many PlayStation fans never liked to begin with.

Regardless of what Break In ends up being, there’s a very high possibility that we won’t have to wait long to find out. As such, whenever we have more official details on this mysterious project directly from PlayStation, we’ll be sure to bring you all of that info here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!