Horizon Forbidden West can now be played for free, courtesy of PlayStation Plus, or, more specifically, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, the middle and most expensive tier of PS Plus. Unfortunately, if you're just a standard PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. As for what version of the game has been made available, it's both, which is to say this offer has been extended to both subscribers on PS4 and subscribers on PS5.

It's unclear if Horizon Forbidden West is a permanent or timed addition to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but we know it will be around for -- at least -- a few months, which should be long enough to beat the game even at a slow pace as the game is 30 to 90 hours, depending on playstyle and completion rate.

For those that don't know: Horzion Forbidden West was released worldwide on February 18, 2022 via PS4 and PS5. In other words, it's a little over a year old.

"Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West-a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions, and unravel the legacy of the ancient past-all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy."

"Horizon Forbidden West, by most counts, is another strong release for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "This is very much a sequel that just looks to go bigger and better than its predecessor, and in that regard, it very much achieves what it sets out to accomplish. Although I wanted more from the story and the game's general structure is very much the same when compared to Zero Dawn, fans who loved the last title should still love the adventure that this follow-up takes you on."