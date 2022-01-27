Horizon Forbidden West has officially gone gold, developer Guerrilla Games announced early today. The title is now all set for the manufacturing and distribution process in order to release on February 18th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While the announcement of it going gold doesn’t mention a day one patch, it seems unlikely that it would not have one.

“We have some exciting news for you all: we are thrilled to announce that Horizon Forbidden West has gone Gold! This means we are all set to start printing and distributing the game, ready for you to experience Aloy’s journey into the Forbidden West for yourselves in less than a month,” shared Angie Smets, Guerrilla Games Studio Director and Executive Producer, over on the official PlayStation blog. “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone on the team for what we have achieved together and the community for their continued support and excitement as we’re preparing for launch.”

“Hats off to the team at Guerrilla – it’s been an extremely challenging dev cycle, but the depth, scope and sheer quality of what they have achieved has blown me away,” wrote Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, in response to the announcement. “I can’t wait for our fans to play it.”

As noted above, Horizon Forbidden West is officially set to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th. Despite initially announcing that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 would require payment, PlayStation ultimately reversed course on that decision and it will be a free upgrade path instead. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

