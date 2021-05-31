Horizon Forbidden West Had the Most-Watched State of Play Stream Ever

Clearly, PlayStation fans are incredibly eager to get their hands on Horizon Forbidden West. While word of mouth surrounding the upcoming cross-gen title might have already proven that point, the fact that last week's State of Play stream centering entirely around the sequel has gone on to become the most-viewed such event in PlayStation history indicates that excitement is quite high.

Since its debut last Thursday, PlayStation's latest State of Play presentation focused entirely on Horizon Forbidden West has gone on to become the most successful one so far for Sony. In total, the State of Play stream itself on YouTube currently boasts a staggering 2.6 million views. By comparison to some past streams of this type, the recent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play only accumulated roughly 1 million views a few weeks ago. The same style of stream for The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima then brought in 1.5 million and 1.9 million views respectively.

What's even more staggering than the viewership numbers on the Horizon Forbidden West stream itself is that PlayStation soon after uploaded the entirety of the gameplay demo that was shown as a separate video on its YouTube channel. As of this writing, that video has accumulated another five million views in total.

The only two streams that PlayStation has had within the past year that did just as well as this State of Play presentation for Horizon Forbidden West were both dedicated to the PlayStation 5, which is to be expected. Excitement was at an all-time high last year and fans were eager for Sony to formally show off more of the next-gen platform at the time. But for Horizon Forbidden West to have done this well on its own is something that those at Sony are surely pleased about.

For now, we still don't know when Horizon Forbidden West is going to release but the game is said to still be arriving at some point in 2021. While many fans have doubts that it will launch within this window, whenever it does hit store shelves, it will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.