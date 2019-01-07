‘Horizon Shift 81’ Nintendo Switch Review: A Real Blast From the Past

You know what we don’t see enough of anymore? Old-school shooters. No, I don’t mean the bullet hell “shmups” since we still get those. I mean games that cater to old-school “twitch” skills like Tempest and Centipede.

Granted, we do get compilations like Atari Flashback Classics that bring back these favorites for a new generation to enjoy, but what I wouldn’t give to see more indie teams tackle the genre in their own special way just to see what they have to offer.

And that’s why it’s sweet to see what Flump Studios and Funbox Media are doing with Horizon Shift 81. A quasi-sequel to their 2015 Steam shooter Horizon Shift, the game re-introduces a fun retro-style theme as you use your “twitch” skills to survive each incoming wave. It’s the best $10 you’ll spend on old-school goodness aside from snagging a Beastie Boys vinyl album. (Which, by the way, you totally should if you haven’t already.)

The game walks you through a quick tutorial of how it works at the start. In Horizon Shift, you control a ship that sits on a line in the center of the screen. The goal here is to stay alive through each wave by shooting at incoming enemies. But you’re not just shooting at those that come in from the top- they’ll drift in from the bottom as well, and you’ll need to act quickly to avoid them piling up on the screen.

Build Up Them Points!

There are some interesting scoring initiatives thrown in here, though. If enemies do land on your line, you’ve got a precious second or so to “dash” your way through them, earning a point bonus along the way. If they manage to explode, that part of the line collapses, and you could fall off. (Fortunately, it restores after the end of each stage, so you don’t have to struggle too much.)

Along the way, you can also rescue astronauts for a point boost, as well as “dash chaining” multiple enemies to add to your score. There are also power-ups that can be useful, including one that shoots a spread of bullets, as well as homing missiles and much more. Secondary items can be picked up as well, including a satellite that shoots in all directions. And finally, once you build up enough energy, you can unleash a super bomb to clear the screen- and that comes in handy.

After so many stages, you’ll also come face to face with a large boss character that requires a great deal of shots to bring down. You’ll also need to dodge incoming fire, which is easy at first. However, later bosses prove to be more on the diabolical side.

Like the classics before it, Horizon Shift 81 builds up difficulty in all the right ways. The first few stages are breezy; but soon enough, you’ll find yourself flying through stages in the hopes of just staying alive, finding whatever power-ups you find to be the most useful. But it’s never frustrating- like Tempest and Centipede of old, its balance is pretty much perfect. You’ll be tempted to return and go for a better score even after you see the “Game Over” screen.

There are also a number of modes that open things up, even if the general setup remains the same. This includes a sweet arranged mode, as well as a speed-up mode, a hyper mode and a mode where you take on one boss after another. They take a bit to unlock, but it adds replay value to the game overall.

Another Shooter Classic Is Born

Horizon‘s visuals are colorful, while at the same time channeling the right level of old-school aesthetic with the scoreboard and in-game text. The screen can be a bit cramped playing the normal way, but you can also turn your Switch screen on its side for a supported TATE mode, which makes it appear more authentic. No matter which way you go, however, the visuals are a retro delight.

The music’s not bad either. Some of it is a bit on the repetitive side, but the boss themes are a lot of fun, and the sound effects add some 80’s style perks to the package.

We know that the Switch has an overabundance of indie favorites to choose from as it stands, and it can be overwhelming. However, Horizon Shift 81 stands out, as it channels back to a classic era of gaming, while at the same time presenting enough new ideas to be much more than an homage. It feels great, provides a reasonable challenge, and has a presentation that would make Defender old-schoolers proud. In addition, its extra modes will keep you coming back as you try to get to the top of the scoring heap.

Looking for a fun way to start the new year? A trip back in time with Horizon Shift 81 might be in order. (Now where’d that Beastie Boys vinyl album go?)

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5.

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.

