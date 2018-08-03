Horizon: Zero Dawn Board Game Being Planned By Guerrilla, Steamforged Games

We already knew that Horizon: Zero Dawn was shaking up the game landscape with millions of copies sold and Guerrilla preparing to continue onward with the franchise, although a specific sequel hasn’t been announced just yet. But now the series is striking out into new territory — board games!

During Gen Con 2018 this evening, Steamforged Games announced that it has partnered with Sony and Guerrilla Games to produce a board game based on Horizon: Zero Dawn. And, yes, it will be canon to the franchise!

The team, which also produced the popular Dark Souls game, has been working on Horizon for the past couple of years now, according to IGN. In fact, it’s been consulting with both Sony and Guerrilla on it before the Horizon game even got released for the PS4. Now that‘s devotion.

As for how the game will be canon to the series, Guerrilla has gone on record to say that this will technically be the next title in the series, complete with events that occur after the Frozen Wilds DLC. It didn’t detail them yet, as they want players to be surprised by what they encounter. As you can see from the picture below, Steamforged is putting a lot of effort into the design of the characters. We’re likely to see a few different enemies show up, along with Aloy and more. There will be event cards as well, so expect a few skirmishes as you try to make your way to victory.

Here’s what IGN had to say about gameplay details: “The whole game is estimated to take about an hour and a half to two hours, and a single session will be a series of five or so hunts that get progressively harder. You pick a class with a unique deck of skills at the start, then replace worse cards for better ones as you get stronger, before trying to take down a final giant creature.

“And good gravy can they be giant. We got an early glimpse at prototypes of the miniatures that will be used, and they are gorgeous recreations of the robotic creatures from Horizon — Guerrilla gave Steamforged the actual 3D models to use as reference. Those show up on a modular board that changes with each fight, which are tactical with an emphasis on stealth like the video game.”

Though a production date hasn’t been given on the game, Steamforged did note that it would probably go to Kickstarter for funding and visibility. We’ll let you know when they announce a start date so we can get a closer look at it in action. We’re totally down for it.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

