Horizon Zero Dawn Fans Discover Secret Part of Map 8 Years Later

Horizon fans have discovered a secret part of the Horizon Zero Dawn map eight years after Guerrilla Games and PlayStation released the RPG on PS4, and three years after its PS5 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. While the open world of Horizon Zero Dawn is large, it is not brimming with content the same way as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is. It is also not as live or immersive as the open world of a game like Red Dead Redemption 2. Nor is it brimming with secrets to discover such as a game like Elden Ring. It is a pretty cookie cutter open world that stands out thanks to a terrific art direction and an incredible coat of polish. There are some surprises out there though.

To this end, over on the Horizon Zero Dawn Reddit page one fan of the game, playing not the original, but the PS5 remaster, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, discovered a mysterious whirlpool in a lake that can’t be reached by normal means, making it a hidden area players don’t know about.

“I recently saw a YouTube clip of hidden locations in HZD, and a mysterious ‘whirlpool’ on the eastern part of the map was mentioned. Technically you can’t reach it [as] a can’t explore further’ prompt appears. Long story short, my curiosity was piqued and decided to see if it was still there in the remastered version. And after killing a few Snapmaws there this is was what I found. Not exactly sure if it’s the same one since it looks more like a texture thing than a whirlpool, but I found it fascinating and took a souvenir pic.”

Those interested in finding this mysterious location will need to locate the waters eat of the Devil’s Grief area. From here, stand on one of the islands — marked in the image below — and use photo mode to elevate the camera height. From here, face east and look for an irregularity on the surface of the water. Once located, you can swim to the location though you may encounter some Snapmaws on the way there.

What is this mysterious whirlpool? That remains a mystery. Perhaps it is a little easter egg, a hint of a larger aquatic monster lurking that players never encounter. This is just speculation though. It’s been eight years so it’s safe to assume players will never get an answer on this mystery.