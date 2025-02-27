New God of War Game Accidentally Confirmed by PlayStation

A new God of War game has just been accidentally confirmed by PlayStation developer Santa Monica Studio, a team that has been exclusively making God of War games since 2001. Its first ever release was a non-God of War game called Kinetica, but since then it has been non-stop God of War: 2005’s God of War, 2007’s God of War II, 2010’s God of War III, 2013’s God of War: Ascension, 2018’s God of War, and 2022’s God of War Ragnarok. And if you thought the studio was going to pivot away from Kratos, think again.

The California-based Sony studio has yet to announce its next game, but it did just seemingly confirm it will be another new God of War game. Spotted by TGP, PlayStation is currently hiring a Senior Technical Narrative Designer. This in itself is not noteworthy. PlayStation is always hiring, even senior talent, which is increasingly hard to come by. What is interesting is one specific part of the job listing.

In the “Requirements” section of the job listing, PlayStation notes that applicants should have “knowledge of competitive products as well as a personal understanding of God of War games.” Why would it require not just an understanding, but a personal understanding of God of War games if it wasn’t to work on God of War? The only logical conclusion is that this is to work on God of War.

It is possible this could be related to the rumored God of War Remastered Collection. however, that is expected to release soon so it wouldn’t require a Senior Technical Narrative Designer at this point in development. In fact, it is unclear why such a project would ever require this role. So, while it is a possibility this is related to the rumored rerelease, right now the possibility appears very slim.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation at large or specifically Santa Monica Studio have commented on this job listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we don’t anticipate a comment as neither is known to comment on job listings nor speculation. In fact, neither has ever commented on either of these things.

