Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix TV Series Crew Details Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, Sony revealed that it was working with Netflix on some kind of TV show adaptation of the Horizon franchise (Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West) last month. While that's about all of the official information that's been announced so far, a report earlier this month from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb indicated that the show is called Horizon 2074 as well as revealed other tidbits. Even further new details have come to light now that support Grubb's reported name for the show thanks to an official reveal of some of the crew working on it.

More specifically, Grubb today pointed out that the Directors Guild of Canada Ontario's website includes a list of different crewmembers working on Horizon 2074. That includes, but is not limited to, first assistant director Jack Boem (The Boys, What We Do in the Shadows), second assistant director Adam Bocknek (The Boys, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), art director Michele Brady (The Expanse, Warehouse 13), and more.

According to the previous report, Horizon 2074 (or whatever the official name of the series ends up being) will feature two different time periods with action both before the fall of civilization and after. The Horizon franchise notably takes long after humanity's decline following a cataclysmic event. Given the possible name, it seems fair to say that part of the action will likely take place in 2074 and part of it will take place hundreds of years beyond that even.

As noted above, some kind of adaptation of the Horizon video game franchise is definitely in development at Netflix and it looks as if Horizon 2074 is its current name. There is no telling when more information about it might get officially announced. As for the video games, Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC while the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

