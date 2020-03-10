Horizon Zero Dawn Confirmed for PC Release

The major PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn won’t be an exclusive for much longer now that it’s been confirmed for a release on the PC platform. Hermen Hulst, the former managing director of Guerrilla who’s now heading up PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, confirmed as much in a recent PlayStation Blog interview. This confirmation follows numerous rumors that pointed to the game coming to the PC, though those who would’ve preferred it to remain a PlayStation 4 exclusive were unconvinced that it would happen. The game is coming to the PC platform this summer, and it already has a Steam page live to welcome it there.

Whether you’re on a PlayStation 4 or a PC, you’ve probably seen the rumors from months ago suggesting that Horizon Zero Dawn would release on the PC. Listings and other hints indicated that the multi-platform release was in the works, and we know now that those rumors were accurate.

“Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon,” said Hulst in the PlayStation Blog interview.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is coming to Steam this summer!https://t.co/8aUMR0dNTF pic.twitter.com/Ob1OhJMVM2 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 10, 2020

This version of the game that’s already on Steam to pre-order is the Complete Edition of the base game which means that it comes with more than just Horizon Zero Dawn. It also includes the “Frozen Wilds” expansion and some other cosmetics and resources to assist players with their journeys.

A full breakdown of everything included in this edition can be found below courtesy of the Steam page.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Contents

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

This is the second big PlayStation 4 game that’s been confirmed for Steam. Death Stranding was confirmed late last year, and Hulst said these types of releases are important when it comes to introducing more people to PlayStation.

“Sure. I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Hulst said when asked about the future of PlayStation.

Horizon Zero Dawn will release on Steam some time during the summer.