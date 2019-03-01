PS4’s ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Hits Impressive Sales Milestone On Two-Year Anniversary

Exactly two years ago, Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment released PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn, a post-apocalyptic open-world action RPG where primal living meets giant robot dinosaurs. And if that sounds cool, it’s because it is.

Horizon Zero Dawn is widely considered one of the best open-world games this generation, and one of the best PS4 exclusives, which its impressive 89 Metacritic score attests to. But the game isn’t just a critical success, it has also sold quite the number of copies over the past two years. How many you ask: 10 million.

News of the impressive sales milestone comes way of Managing Director on the game, Hermen Hulst, over on the PlayStation Blog.

“It’s hard to believe that two whole years have passed since we released Horizon Zero Dawn,” writes Hulst. “When the game launched on February 28, I was attending GDC and counting down the minutes with a group of fellow Guerrillas and Shuhei Yoshida. Early feedback suggested that we had something special on our hands, but we never suspected that we’d still be receiving daily messages of appreciation from our players in 2019.

“And yet, here we are, already well over 10 million copies sold worldwide; the idea that we were able to bring Aloy’s journey to so many players is astounding. We’ve been deeply moved by the enormous amount of fan creations you’ve posted online, as well as the heartfelt letters you’ve sent sharing your favorite moments from Aloy’s journey.”

Hulst goes on to reveal some interesting insight into the game and its development, so if that type of information is up your alley, make sure to check out the entire post here.

Unfortunately, Hulst doesn’t make any mention of a sequel, but you’d presume one is being worked on and will be release on PS5 somewhat early in its cycle.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more coverage on the game, click here.

