The House of the Dead 2: Remake Seemingly Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

More than two years after the previous game's arrival, it seems that The House of the Dead 2: Remake is finally shambling its way on to Nintendo Switch. While nothing has been announced just yet in terms of a release date, the game has been rated by the ESRB. That submission would seem to suggest the game will be coming to Switch soon, and that's very good news for those passionate about the series. Unfortunately, the listing only mentions a Switch version, so those that played The House of the Dead: Remake on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S shouldn't get too excited just yet.

Leaks from ratings boards often give us a hint about games before an announcement happens, but they don't always pay off right away; a PEGI rating for Hi-Fi Rush on Nintendo Switch also leaked earlier this year, and the game has yet to be announced for the platform, let alone released. As such, House of the Dead fans should take this with a grain of salt, even though it seems like a pretty good sign!

The House of the Dead 2 initially released in arcades in 1998, before coming to Sega Dreamcast one year later. A rail shooter light gun game, House of the Dead 2 tasks players with shooting away at undead enemies as they make their way through various locations around Venice, Italy. At this time, we don't know of any changes or enhancements that can be expected from the remake, but The House of the Dead: Remake included several additions to the original version, including a photo mode, a gallery, and more.

The House of the Dead series has been highly-successful for Sega over the years, and has even resulted in two live-action films. House of the Dead has been largely dormant for a while, but this remake could suggest that Sega is interested in bringing the series back, as it's currently doing with so many of its other franchises. At the very least, it would be nice to see even more House of the Dead games brought to modern systems, including The House of the Dead: Overkill. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]