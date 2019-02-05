How Alliances and Guilds Work In BioWare’s ‘Anthem’

With the second demo for BioWare’s Anthem having come to a successful close, many are getting super excited to see what else the game has to offer! After all, the demo was such an incredibly small portion of what the full title will give to fans and for those looking to get straight into the guild action or learn more about alliances, BioWare is here to give a breakdown of some more exciting features!

Lead Producer Ben Irving took to Reddit to give a new inside look at how the game’s alliances work as well as Guild play. First things first: Alliances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Alliance system is a way for you and your friends to be rewarded for playing the game,” began Irving in his latest scoop for fans. “Anytime you complete an expedition (Mission, Contract, Freeplay, Stronghold) you earn experience. That experience also goes into the Alliance system. Even better, the experience from the OTHER people in your group also goes into the alliance system. Even better STILL, players on your friends list who play without you – THEIR experience also goes into the Alliance System.”

Pretty much, it’s a big ball of experience – which is awesome! Irving added, “At the end of every week, you are awarded Coin (our in-game earned currency, used to purchase various items throughout the game) based on how much experience was contributed to the Alliance System. There are several tiers you can work through each week as well as a weekly cap. We want to encourage players to form friendships and play together and we’ve created the Alliance System to do just that!”

If you’re like me and are a sucker for a solid objective, the Alliance system seems like it’s going to be the perfect incentive to keep that head in the game.

But what about guilds? There’s good news and there is bad news. The good news is that Guilds will be an important part of the game! That being said, they won’t be available at launch. “While we believe the Alliance System is a great way to encourage social interaction with Anthem, we also understand Guilds play a critical role in helping players form organized groups with people of similar interests and play styles. Our goal is to release guilds as soon after launch as we can. Details on timing will come as soon as we have our plan locked in. We want this to be awesome.”

So no Guilds right off the bat, but that’s OK! BioWare has been very clear that there will be a continuous rotation of plenty to do in the world of Anthem.

As mentioned, the previous demo was a very small percentage of what the game has to offer. It’s short, many of the NPCs are locked out, and there is so much that’s “off limits.” We recently had a chance to play even more of the game and interview the team over at BioWare, while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including the parts about the story players haven’t been able to see yet and those characters we connected to the most!

As for the game itself, whose open demo is going on now, Anthem releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC February 22nd.

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!