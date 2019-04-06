Here’s How ‘Borderlands 3’ Changes The Way Guns Work

If the Borderlands franchise is known for one thing, it’s the seemingly impossible amount of guns that each title features. Borderlands 3 was recently revealed to be an actual thing that is finally happening, and while a handful of folks are more worried about where they’ll be able to obtain the game, fans are focused on learning everything they can about the upcoming installment. That said, the next entry is said to have over one billion guns, and while the brands will be recognizable for players, the way in which the guns themselves act has been changed up a bit.

Take Tediore weapons, for instance. As outlined on the Gearbox website, reloading these guns essentially turns them into a grenade, with players throwing them at enemies so they can be hit with an explosion. They will still do this in Borderlands 3, but now they will also track said enemies. Maliwan guns will keep dealing out the elemental damage, but they will also be able to switch between two different elements. In addition to this, players will be able to charge up more powerful shots.

Hyperion weapons will now offer players a shield mounted on the guns themselves, while Vladof weapons will now feature attachments galore, such as additional gun barrels, rocket tubes, and more. Torgue’s explosive offerings will now feature sticky and regular projectiles and Jakobs guns will now have ricocheting bullets. Atlas weapons will even fire tracking bullets.

What might end up being the most interesting addition will be what the Calypso Twins and the Children of the Vault have developed. Essentially, they have created weapons that will have “infinite” magazines, but there will be overheating involved. The purpose of all of these changes was to make sure that each brand felt a little more unique than in previous Borderlands entries.

It will definitely to be interesting to see exactly how all of the guns act when Borderlands 3 drops on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

“Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous and more!”

What do you think about all of this? Which weapon brand do you normally stick to while playing a Borderlands game? Are you excited to see all of these changes in action? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

