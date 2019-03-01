How Long Does It Take to Beat BioWare’s ‘Anthem’?

Like any BioWare game, there is a way to straight shoot the story in Anthem but that’s not going to get you the best outcome. To truly make sure that the title is experienced, those alliance levels need to be raised and those side missions need to be addressed. But, some will still want to rush – and that’s OK – so we’ve got a breakdown for about how long the title takes to beat taking on different playstyles.

To complete just the main storyline, ignoring all side quests, ignoring the missions, and not talking to all of the characters each time you come back to Fort Tarsis (which is important!), the main quest takes about 12 hours, 15 and a half with taking your time.

TO take on the main narrative plus a few extra missions like the Stronghold and some contracts, you’re looking at about 24 and a half hours on average, 35 and a half at leisure. For total completion — at least until the new content drops since this is a live service title – you’re looking at about 35 – 48 hours.

Keep in mind that these aren’t exact numbers, these were polled from several users over at the ‘How Long to Beat‘ website. The majority of the players putting in their stats were also on PC, with a few from Xbox One.

For me, I’m a completionist but I also am a sucker for customizing my Javelin, I clocked my ending at 49 hours. I did every contract, talked ot everyone, and spent a lot of time swapping out my loadup and making my Javelin oh-so pretty.

