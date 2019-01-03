How Much Money Did ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Make In 2018?

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins made his dreams come true in 2018, skyrocketing to fame in large part due to Epic Games’ Fortnite. From ESPN covers, to international ads, the man is pretty much everywhere whether you follow the Fortnite scene or not. But with his rise to the top breaking Twitch records left and right, some aspiring streamers may be wondering how much he made in the last year – perhaps a worthy goal to aspire to? Luckily, the streamer gave inquiring minds and inside look at what 2018 left him with.

“Ninja is, literally, killing it,” said CNN in a recent report. “The 94,958 Fornite kills he had racked up at last check have helped him earn what he says is close to $10 million this year. Blevins and his colorful hair (neon red at the time of this interview) have become a cultural phenomenon, and his skills and personality have helped make Fortnite the behemoth that it is — one that drove its company, Epic Games, to a reported profit of $3 billion this year.”

Also in the report was that Ninja spent an estimated time of over 4,000 hours this year on the game that helped shape his career as a streamer. But according to the streamer himself, he’s nowhere near done. With over 200 million registered users currently playing Fortnite, Blevins told CNN that he’s got a lot more on the horizon planned. Whether that will include broadening those gaming horizons like he’s talked about in the past with games like Call of Duty and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains to be seen.

As previously mentioned, 2018 was a big year for the streamer. The popular online title from Epic Games skyrocketed him to fame as one of the leading streamers in the world, including many celebrity accolades featuring Drake, Ellen, and so many more. He’s also been the star of a few high-profile commercials, he appeared on the cover of ESPN Magazine, and has continued to make a name for himself in the gaming community on a massive scale.

With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, it will be interesting to see where Blevins goes from here. What do you hope to see from the rising star? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!