How to Fix Oblivion Remastered’s Kvatch Quest Bug

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered puts a beautiful new polish on the beloved RPG, with stunning visuals and updated UI. Even so, it hasn’t quite left the quirks behind, and that includes glitches with certain in-game quests. Those who’ve made their way to Kvatch on their quest to find the Emperor’s long-lost son will no doubt have encountered one of the bigger early-game quest bugs. Once you’ve closed the Gate to Oblivion and gained access to the city itself, you’ll need to storm the castle to search for survivors. It’s here, however, that many players wind up stuck thanks to a glitch in the Kvatch questline.

The glitch in question occurs during the Battle of Castle Kvatch quest, after the player unlocks the gate for the soldiers. After storming into the courtyard and dispatching the enemies there, Savlian Matius has a tendency to get a bit confused. The quest marker clearly suggests that he’s essential to the next step in the quest, but he will stand outside the castle and repeat his line, “Storm the courtyard! Leave none alive.” Despite the fact that no enemies in the courtyard are, in fact, alive, Savlian and his army won’t move from the spot.

The glitch means that the quest marker stays with Savlian, leaving it a bit unclear what to do next or if you can even progress. There doesn’t seem to be any clear trigger for the bug, aside from just progressing normally in the quest. Thankfully, there’s a relatively straightforward way to soft reset the quest by continuing on your own.

What to Do When Savlian Won’t Stop Shouting “Storm the Courtyard”

If you head into the castle’s front door, you’ll find that Savlian and the rest of his crew won’t follow you. However, the Imperial Guards that joined you will come along for the ride, provided they survived this far. That might seem like a quest-breaking glitch, but you can continue on your own and still salvage quest progress. Here’s what to do.

Head into the castle on your own, leaving Savlian and the rest behind. The quest marker will stay with him, so you’ll have to find your own way. Defeat the creatures in the burning castle and keep heading straight through. Eventually, you’ll come to a door called Door to Count’s Quarters. There aren’t any side halls or ways to get lost here, so it’s fairly straightforward – just keep making your way through the castle until you find it.

Head in here to un-break the Kvatch quest

Once in the Count’s room, dispatch the enemies there. Then, look at the carpet beside the Count’s bed. Here, you will find his body. Examine the body and take the Signet Ring, along with any other loot you fancy. Seeing the Count’s body, along with bringing back the Signet Ring, are the key to forcing this quest to its next stage. After you examine the body, you should see the “Quest Updated” pop up, showing that the quest is now un-stuck despite leaving Savlian behind.

Take the ring and head back to where Savlian is stuck outside the castle doors. Talking to him with the ring in your inventory and having seen the dead Count should force him into the next stage of dialogue, when he’ll ask after the Count. Be as kind or as rude as you like about it, but either way, you should be able to progress after informing him of the count’s demise and handing over the ring.

Savlian getting temporarily un-stuck in Oblivion Remastered

At this point, you can hand over the ring, and the quest should update correctly in your journal. That said, Kvatch is a pretty glitchy place. In my experience, there’s one more glitch to navigate before you’re free of the city’s buggy woes.

How to Find Brother Martin When the Quest Marker is Stuck on Savlian Matius

After failing to save the count, Savlian will give you his armor and give up the soldiering life. You can ask him about Martin at this point, but only once. He’ll reveal the location, but then get stuck on his next line of dialogue. Once again, the quest marker will stay on Savlian, making your next step unclear even though he’s done all he can for you in this situation.

Here again, there is a workaround. As Savlian told you before he glitched out of the soldiering life forever, Brother Martin is in the camp where the Kvatchian survivors are hanging out. The camp is just outside the burning city of Kvatch, and is labeled as Kvatch on the map.

Where to go to find Brother Martin in Oblivion Remastered

Head here and look for a man in blue robes. Talking to anyone besides Brother Martin will get you the frustrating suggestion of talking to Savlian Matius to find out where he is. But rest assured, Martin will be in the camp. He’s standing in a corner by the far wall.

Brother Martin in the Kvatch camp in Oblivion Remastered

Talk to him, and you will be able to progress in the quest once more, leaving Kvatch and its cursed quest progression behind (at least for now). From here, you should be able to once again follow quest markers to your heart’s content, at least for the foreseeable future.

This bug seems like a carryover from similar issues in the original game, so it’s possible players will encounter other familiar quest glitches in Oblivion Remastered.