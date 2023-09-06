How to Get Diamond Brandon Roy in NBA 2K24 MyTeam

Brandon Roy is a name most NBA fans know well. The former Portland Trailblazers guard became an almost immediate star, winning Rookie of the Year in his inaugural campaign and following that up by making three straight All-Star games. Unfortunately, his career was then hampered by injuries, ruining what could have been a storied career. Even with his star power, Roy hasn't always been a mainstay in NBA 2K MyTeam. In fact, the last time he was in the game was in NBA 2K21, but he's finally making his long-awaited return in NBA 2K24. The best part is that, unlike many players available on launch, you can actually get Diamond Brandon Roy just by playing NBA 2K24, making him an attractive option for anyone who doesn't want to spend extra money on the game.

Of course, earning this version of Brandon Roy isn't going to be a walk in the park. 2K has already stated that player cards will max out at the Diamond level (94 OVR) through Season 2, meaning that Roy is going to be a very powerful player to have in your lineup for at least a few months. That said, anyone who is consistently playing the game should be able to complete most of the objectives needed to get Brandon Roy, though you will need to play online quite a bit to finish everything.

Diamond Brandon Roy Objective List in NBA 2K24

Season 1 of #NBA2K24 MyTEAM is almost here 🙌



👑Start with Level 1 Free Agent LeBron

💎Level 40 Diamond Kyrie

💎Brandon Roy Ultimate Reward

🔥Ruby Reward Players, Seasonal Token Market, S1 Uniforms & Ball cards, and MORE



Read the Courtside Report: https://t.co/uxwC9sw6Mc pic.twitter.com/DYVPQmN79W — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) September 6, 2023

To get Diamond Brandon Roy you'll need to complete quite a few tasks. Don't expect to unlock him on launch day even if you're playing the game all day. There are just too many wins needed to finish this objective path quickly. Instead, you'll need to embrace the grind. Fortunately, after you complete each objective, you'll get an additional player to help better your roster. By the end of it, you'll have quite the team built up, giving you a good base for the start of NBA 2K24's MyTeam cycle. Here is everything you need to do and all of the rewards you'll get for finishing each objective:

Level 10 Season Pass Reward – Emerald Kevin Garnett

Level 15 Season Pass Reward – Emerald Jordan Clarkson

Level 20 Season Pass Reward – Sapphire Vlade Divac

Level 25 Season Pass Reward – Ruby Bradley Beal

Level 35 Season Pass Reward – Amethyst Magic Johnson

Level 40 Season Pass Reward – Diamond Kyrie Irving

Win 50 Games in Clutch Time – Ruby Wally Szczerbiak

Win 50 Games in Clutch Time Online – Ruby Bruce Bowen

Win 100 Games in Triple Threat – Ruby Alonzo Mourning

Win 50 Games in Triple Threat Online – Ruby David Wesley

Win 50 Games in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op – Ruby Isaiah Rider

Token Market (10 Tokens) – Sapphire Franz Wagner

Token Market (20 Tokens) – Ruby Darrell Griffith

Token Market (40 Tokens) – Amethyst Tom Gugliotta

Once you wrap all of that up, you'll unlock Diamond Brandon Roy. Seasons in NBA 2K24 MyTeam last six weeks, meaning you'll have a month and a half to finish all of this up. Fortunately, most of this will come from simply playing the game, so you don't need to rush anything unless you just really want the former Trail Blazer in your squad.

NBA 2K24 comes to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 8.