NBA 2K24 Has a Massive File Size Again

Video games, in general, have only been getting larger file sizes over the past few years. This year alone we've seen games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor asking users to dedicate 155 GB of space on PC. It's gotten out of hand across the board, but one franchise that stands out compared to its contemporaries is NBA 2K. Games like Madden NFL 24 and FIFA 23 ask for a relatively paltry 50 or 60 GB, but 2K's last few entries have more than doubled that. Today, it was revealed exactly how much space you'll need for NBA 2K24 and while the number might be down from last year, it's still astronomical.

At launch, NBA 2K24 will require users to dedicate 110 GB, at least on PC. That's important to note because if you look at last year's version on Steam it also says the game requires 110 GB on PC, but the current download size of the game on PS5, for example, is much larger. It's possible that the same thing could happen here, meaning you may need to dedicate anywhere up to 180 GB if you're a console player. Until we get official confirmation from 2K, it's best to take that with a grain of salt. Either way, it's safe to assume that NBA 2K24's file size may get larger over the course of its life cycle.

NBA 2K24 PC System Requirements

Now that you know the file size for PC, you might also want to take a look at the required specs to make sure your rig can run it. As with most sports games, the bar to entry is relatively low if you just want to play, though you'll obviously get much better performance from a beefier setup. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for NBA 2K24 on PC.

NBA 2K24 minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB

4 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better DirectX: DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent

DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements : Broadband

Broadband Storage: 110 GB

NBA 2K24 recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 3.4 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent

DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements : Broadband

Broadband Storage: 110 GB

What is NBA 2K24's Release Date?

(Photo: 2K Sports)

NBA 2K24 is set to release on September 8. You'll be able to pick up the game on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Unlike most other sports games these days, NBA 2K24 doesn't have any sort of early access period, so the only reason to pre-order one of the deluxe editions is for the extra goodies you get or to grab a deal on a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.