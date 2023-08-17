NBA 2K24 Fans Upset After 2K Announces Paid Season Passes

NBA 2K24 is set to launch on September 8 and is bringing some big changes to fans, including the new ProPlay technology that lets the developers capture real-world NBA games and translate that data directly into the game. It's a potentially huge improvement on the animation database, making for a much more realistic basketball simulation. However, the changes aren't all positive, at least for your wallet. Today, 2K announced that, for the first time ever, it is introducing a new tiered season pass for MyTeam and MyCareer which will include the option to pay up to $20 to get extra rewards.

At the time of writing, we don't know too much about what all these new season passes will look like in NBA 2K24. All that 2K has shared is that there will be a "Pro Pass" that costs $10 and gives you access to 40 extra premium rewards, as well as a "Hall of Fame Pass" that gives you those same rewards, while also giving you a 15% XP booster and 10 level skips. The two passes also come with extra rewards that you don't have to grind for, but we again don't know exactly what those will be.

Remember when you bought games and then you just had games? Now it's $60 for the game and $20/month to stay competitive. https://t.co/de3lFObLx7 — Tom Bombadil (@KevynDrago) August 17, 2023

Many 2K fans are understandably upset by this news because now they're looking at spending at least $10 every six weeks on top of their normal purchase price. NBA 2K content creators like DBG also took to Twitter to air their frustrations saying, "This is a low point for sports games."

The caveat there is that we don't know what these extra rewards will be. If 2K keeps it purely cosmetic, it likely won't be a big deal, but if it's locking top MyTeam cards or MyCareer boosts behind a paywall, then it'll become a pay-to-win issue. Either way, it's probably best to approach this with skepticism, while still giving 2K the chance to actually show us exactly what these premium season passes will look like. Unfortunately, we're likely not seeing that until a few days before launch, as 2K earlier announced it wasn't revealing Season 1 until the week of September 4.

There is one bright spot in this announcement. You'll now be able to earn rewards for both MyCareer and MyTeam by playing either mode. That means you don't have to grind to Level 40 across both modes if you want to keep up. That's a welcome quality-of-life update for NBA 2K24, but it's falling by the wayside as fans are more outraged by the premium battle passes. NBA 2K24 comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 6.