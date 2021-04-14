How to Watch the Latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Today is the day! As announced yesterday, Nintendo will host yet another Indie World Showcase later today at noon ET/9AM PT. As with past Indie World Showcase events, it will feature around 20 minutes of new indie video game announcements for the Nintendo Switch. The phrasing makes it slightly unclear whether the whole thing will be new announcements or if there will be updates on previously announced titles as well, but there's not long to wait in order to find out regardless. We've embedded the stream above to check out for yourself when it's live!

The only thing to keep in mind is that, because this is a Nintendo Indie World Showcase and not a Nintendo Direct, don't expect something like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or whatever mainline Mario video game is coming next to be featured. Beyond that, it seems possible that just about any smaller third-party developer could be included under the "indie" umbrella.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/f5E8uYOlae — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

As noted above, the new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is set to start at noon ET/9AM PT. It will include about 20 minutes of new indie video game announcements for Nintendo Switch.

