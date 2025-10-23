HoYoverse’s New Animal Crossing Rival Will Soon Be Playable for the First Time

HoYoverse is best known for its beloved fantasy RPG, Genshin Impact, and outer space sci-fi adventure, Honkai Star Rail. But the beloved global brand has a couple of exciting new projects in the works, including Pokemon rival Honkai: Nexus Anima, and its first-ever life sim. The latter, Petit Planet, is about to open up its cosmic universe to players for the first time in its Coziness Test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Petit Planet is a life sim where players play steward to their own planet in a vast, cozy universe. It has serious Animal Crossing: New Horizons vibes, but with that beautiful anime art style HoYoverse is known for. The game is gearing up for a multiplatform release, but first, we’ve got some beta testing to do. And HoYoverse recently confirmed that the first Petit Planet closed beta will open on November 7th. Players can still sign up for a chance to be among the first to experience what this new life sim has to offer.

How to Sign Up for the Petit Planet Closed Beta Test

The upcoming Coziness Test for Petit Planet will be available for PC and iOS devices, starting on November 7th. Players can throw their hats in the ring for a chance to play by completing a survey on the official Petit Planet website. Not everyone who completes the survey will be selected to play during this closed beta, but it’s the best way to register your interest in checking out this early version of the game.

"Let's set out for the Starsea~!"



Petit Planet Coziness Test will start on November 7, 2025!



Petit Planet is HoYoverse's brand-new cosmic life sim that's free-to-play and cross-platform. Weave Your Dreams Beneath the Stars! — Petit Planet (@PetitPlanetGame) October 23, 2025

This initial closed beta will showcase a limited look at the full gameplay of Petit Planet. That includes some of its planned multiplayer and social features. Data will be wiped after the test, meaning your progress during this initial beta will not carry over to the full game when it launches. HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed how many players will get to participate, but the Coziness Test has been referred to as a “small-scale closed beta.” So, it’s likely the initial group of early Petit Planet players will be fairly small.

In addition to confirming the date for its first closed beta, HoYoverse has more exciting Petit Planet news to share. The developer is working on “actively expanding its multi-platform development.” That means we may see future playtest opportunities on additional platforms beyond PC and iOS. HoYoverse is also working on adding more social elements to the gameplay, ensuring a community-driven experience.

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

So far, the game sounds like it could be a cozy cosmic competitor to Animal Crossing. While it looks like our player character will be human, the planets are inhabited with many cozy critters who aren’t dissimilar from Villagers. In addition to creating their own planet, which sounds a lot like a New Horizons island, players will be able to visit with one another in the Galactic Bazaar social hub. There will be rhythm mini-games as well, and players will get to try some of these features during the closed beta Coziness Test. Since we still don’t know when the next Animal Crossing game will arrive, this is a great chance to see how much Petit Planet will scratch that itch.

Sign-ups for the Petit Planet are open now. There is no official closing date for sign-ups, but the Coziness Test is set to begin on November 7th. So, be sure to sign up ASAP for a chance to check out the new HoYoverse life sim.

Are you excited to play Petit Planet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!