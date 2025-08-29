HoYoverse Reveals New Pokemon-Style Honkai Game

HoYoverse has made a name for itself as the developer behind wildly popular gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Earlier this year, the company started teasing its next game. For a while, we’ve known it would be a new entry in the Honkai series thanks to teasers. But it wasn’t until August 29th that HoYoverse finally unveiled the full details for its next free-to-play game in the Honkai universe. And Pokemon fans are going to want to pay attention to this one.

Today, HoYoverse finally showed off what we can expect from its next game. Honkai: Nexus Anima showed off an adorable new trailer full of cute critters and beautiful anime graphics. This new installment in the Honkai series is giving off serious Genshin Impact meets Pokemon vibes, and frankly, I am here for it. Along with the trailer, HoYoverse has revealed that the first round of Closed Beta signups for its new game open today, August 29th.

What We Know About Honkai: Nexus Anima So Far

As previous teasers have hinted, the new HoYoverse game will feature adorable critters. And yes, it is a creature-collector. But before I dig into the details, you need to get a look at the teaser trailer to fully appreciate the cuteness:

Play video

Honkai: Nexus Anima is a creature collector meets adventure strategy game from HoYoverse. Players will navigate a world filled with Anima, scattered remnants of the balance between paired ideas like Love and Hate, Light and Dark, etc. Alongside these Anima, we will go on a journey through uncharted realms to try and unlock the mysteries of our past. The game features plane-hopping, battle tactics, and, of course, adorable Anima to befriend and level up.

The official release date for Honkai: Nexus Anima has not yet been revealed. However, the game’s official social media is now live, so players can follow along for updates. And players can already sign up for a chance to participate in its first Closed Beta test on PC and iOS.

How to Sign Up for the Honkai: Nexus Anima Nexus Bond Closed Beta

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

Along with the game’s full reveal, HoYoverse is launching sign-ups for The Nexus Bond Test. This will be the first Closed Beta fr Honkai: Nexus Anima. Sign-ups are open from August 29th until September 12th. So, if you’d like to be among the first to try out Honkai’s new creature collector, you can throw your hat into the ring via the game’s official website.

The Closed Beta test will take place on iOS and PC, with the official dates to be revealed in the future. Signing up isn’t a guarantee you’ll be selected, as only a select number of applicants will be picked to participate. Even so, signing up is the best way to get a chance to try out the new game early.

Are you excited to finally see the full reveal for the new Honkai game? Which critter from the trailer is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!