HQ Trivia Made a Surprise Comeback, and Fans Are Pumped

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors at the moment, people are in desperate need of ways to keep occupied. As such, the return of HQ Trivia could not have come at a better time. The popular mobile game shut down in February, after failing to continue paying players. However, those with the app still on their phones were surprised to receive a push notification today, letting them know that the game has returned, thanks to an “anonymous investor.” The first new edition of HQ Trivia just wrapped, and fans seem pretty excited to have it back, though some have some important questions left unanswered about the game.

Are you a fan of HQ Trivia? Are you excited to see the game return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the return of HQ Trivia!

People are excited to have Matt Richards back!

Y’all.

HQ Trivia is back, just in time to give our quarantined days some kind of definition. Plus, Matt’s happy face just makes me happy ok. You should check it out. — Liz Fantastic (@TheLizFantastic) March 30, 2020

It’s like it never went away…

I picked up @hqtrivia right where I left off… making it to the final question only to get it wrong. — K ᴇ 7 ɪ ɴ Z ᴀ ɴ ᴇ (@se7enthpower) March 30, 2020

Sounds like it’s off to a good start, too!

No glitches. In sync. Perfectly executed. And I won! That’s how you make a return. That was smooth! And they got over 100,000 for their 1st show. This may be a hit! Matt seemed so excited. And $100,000 to charity.



Thanks @hqtrivia

Thanks @mattwasfunny

Wash Your Hands pic.twitter.com/Hysl3woSF1 — Lawrence Miller (@LawrenceMiller) March 30, 2020

The game seems to be a much-needed distraction for some players.

Thank you @hqtrivia @mattwasfunny for the surprise comeback!! We need you!! — Blahblahblah (@CarynBaker10) March 30, 2020

A wild world to say the least.

Tonight I played @hqtrivia while the Backstreet Boys sang on TV.



This Quarantine world is wild y’all#iHeartConcertonFOX — Anthony Dunkel (@A_Dunkel) March 30, 2020

Hope he got 10 cents!

My son Charlie was so happy to hang with @mattwasfunny and @hqtrivia on his 16th birthday! Welcome back! pic.twitter.com/Y0lrNuOwof — Scott Iverson (@jughead122) March 30, 2020

It really is the little things.

The grocery store had eggs and I got @mattwasfunny and @hqtrivia back – best day ever! — Dr. Jess STAY THE F*** HOME (@FinlaySchultz) March 30, 2020

Talk about perfect timing.

Just won my first ever game of #HQTrivia! And what a game to do it on, too! So excited to have y’all back, especially since Matt Richards’ brand of comedy is entirely my style. Great game to have during the #QuarantineLife! — Trevor Martin (@TKFTGuillotine) March 30, 2020

Fans do want to know where their money is, though…