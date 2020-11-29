The 2021 Hugo Awards Will Include a Best Video Game Category

✖

Every year, the Hugo Awards are handed out at the World Science Fiction Convention, and in 2021, the Hugo Awards are set to include a very special award: Best Video Game. This sort of special category is the type that can be created by the organizers of any given convention, which is hosted in different places every year, and the organizers of DisCon III have decided to make a Hugo Award For Best Video Game. There is even the possibility that this kind of award could become a permanent fixture of the yearly Hugos.

"Since early 2020, many of us have spent more time gaming than we ever expected," DisCon III co-chair Colette Fozard said as part of the announcement. "This award will offer fans an opportunity to celebrate the games that have been meaningful, joyful, and exceptional over this past year."

In 2021, there's going to be a Hugo Award For Best Video Game. The DisCon III committee has chosen to create this special category for 2021 only, as provided for by the rules of the World Science Fiction Society.#HugoAwards 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9auCZXo3DW — DisCon III - The 79th Worldcon (@worldcon2021) November 23, 2020

There is no permanent Hugo Award category to recognize this interactive form of storytelling with which so many fans of the genre create and engage. The Hugo Study Committee is also considering Best Game or Interactive Experience as a potential permanent category. 3/3 — DisCon III - The 79th Worldcon (@worldcon2021) November 23, 2020

DisCon III, the 79th World Science Fiction Convention, is set to take place August 25, 2021 through August 29, 2021 in Washington DC. As noted above, the World Science Fiction Convention plays host to the Hugo Awards. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Hugo Awards right here.

