Humble Bundle Hosting Massive Winter PC Game Sale

The holidays may be behind us, but we’re still in the thick of winter, with the bitter cold – and a lot of snow – breathing down our necks. Fortunately, we’ve got plenty of games to help us bide the time, and now you can score some bargains on a few PC hits, thanks to Humble Bundle.

The company has just revealed its Winter Sale, where you can get discounts on literally thousands of games, while helping our charities at the same time. The sale is ongoing g now through January 25th, and, with it, you can score great deals on titles like Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WWII and Rocket League, among others.

We’ve picked out some of the best deals, which you can see below. Head on over and save!

Activision Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition- $44.99

Destiny 2- $38.99

Call of Duty: World At War- $12.99

Call of Duty: WWII- $49.79

Destiny 2: Digital Deluxe Edition- $74.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare- $12.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- $38.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops II- $38.99

Ubisoft Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $41.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition- $69.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $23.99

Uno- $4.99

Watch Dogs 2- $20.39

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition- $23.79

Bandai Namco Sale

Tekken 7- $24.99

Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Ridge Racer Unbounded Bundle- $3.74

Pac-Man Museum- $4.99

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2- $4.41

Pac-Man 256- $1.99

Little Nightmares- $9.99

Enslaved Odyssey To the West Premium Edition- $4.99

Arcade Game Series 3-In-1 Pack (Dig-Dug, Pac-Man, Galaga)- $3.99

Ace Combat Assault Horizon: Enhanced Edition- $4.99

Bethesda Sale

Doom- $14.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $9.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $29.99

Wolfenstein 3D- $1.24

Quake Champions- $22.49

Rage- $2.49

Prey- $19.99

Fallout 4- $14.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $14.99

Rockstar Games Sale

Grand Theft Auto V- $29.99

Grand theft Auto V + Great White Shark Card Bundle- $49.39

THQ Nordic Sale

ELEX- $33.49

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition- $3.99

Super Dungeon Bros.- $4.99

Sine Mora EX- $6.69

Red Faction Collection (includes Red Faction Guerrilla and Red Faction Armageddon and more)- $11.99

Red Faction Guerrilla- $4.99

Red Faction Armageddon- $4.99

MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore- $7.49

MX Vs. ATV Reflex- $4.99

Deep Silver Sale

Agents of Mayhem- $19.99

Dead Island Definitive Edition- $4.99

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition- $4.99

Homefront- $4.99

Homefront: The Revolution- $7.49

Sacred 3: Gold Edition- $3.99

Mighty No. 9- $4.99

Metro Last Light Redux- $4.99

Metro 2033 Redux- $4.99



Grab a hold of these deals (and more) while you can!