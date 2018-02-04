Hylics 2’s Preview Trailer is Bizarrely Perfect and Just as Trippy as its Predecessor

When the first Hylics came out on PC back in 2015, the incredibly trippy indie title was instantly met with high praise for its wacky narrative, incredibly unique RPG design, and just surreal soundtrack. Everything about the game was just … bizarre perfect. The game’s animation, mechanics, and overall design was hailed for its artistic nature. Now, it looks like we’re getting a second one!

In a simple preview trailer, seen in the video above, not much of a description is given by the music tracklist was mesmerizing, as was the colour choice, animation style, and overall flow. Judging by the end credits, it is looking like this release is coming this year, though not much other than that is known at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still not sold on the titillating trailer above? Here’s what you need to know about the first game to see if this trippy adventure is right for you:

Hylics is a recreational program with light JRPG elements. With RPG battle mechanics, specific color assignments, “overuse of random text generation,” and more – most people just honestly don’t know what to do with this game, yet they can’t help but to want more. The first game is only 2 hours long, so prior to writing this I decided to check it out.

Let’s be real … I didn’t have any idea what the hell was going on. I felt like I popped a psychedelic and just went ham on reality as I know it. But I couldn’t stop playing, and I want to play more – and again. And again! And after getting a taste and seeing the graphical leap in the video above – I’m convinced that a sequel abso-freaking-lutely, without a doubt, needs to happen.

Looking at the Steam page, this review by user DCS pretty much sums it up beautifully:

“Great game for anyone comfortable with feeling uncomfortable! I say this in seriousness as I love games that are stylized in a way where you are barely hanging on to understanding a world that is so different yet similar enough to our own that you can navigate it. Beautiful and unique style with a very engaging combat system and mechanics. Can’t wait to playthrough this game again with friends and see what randomly generated stuff we get! Couldn’t recommend this game more!”