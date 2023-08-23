Hyper Light Breaker Delay Announced, Coming to Early Access in 2024

Last year, developer Heart Machine, the team behind Hyper Light Drifter, announced that it was working on a new in-universe game called Hyper Light Breaker. While not a true sequel, it does share an art style and vibe. Soon after, the team announced that Hyper Light Breaker would be coming to early access at some point this year. Today, the team posted a new development update and announced that it will need a bit more time than expected to get everything ready for Hyper Light Breaker, which means the early access launch has now been moved back to early 2024.

As expected from a beloved developer like Heart Machine, most fans are understanding in the comments. After all, video game development is difficult and Hyper Light fans want this game to be at its best. Giving Heart Machine the time it needs to get Breaker in the spot where it's successfully in early access is only going to lead to a better product. Of course, with it launching in early access, the team will still have more time to implement fixes and suggestions from the community, but putting out a good first impression is important regardless.

New #HyperLightBreaker dev update. To bring the game to its full potential, we need a bit more time. We're delaying Steam Early Access to 2024.



More info (and some cool new shots) in this video with @HeartMachineZ : https://t.co/5HX4FpmFvs



TY for being patient with us <3 pic.twitter.com/EF9kZs4C7e — Heart Machine Official (@HeartMachineHQ) August 22, 2023

When it does launch, Hyper Light Breaker will be a bit different from what fans remember in Drifter. Most importantly, this new game is an online cooperative experience, which could be why it's taking Heart Machine a little longer to get everything in place. On top of that, Breaker ditches the pixel art graphics of the original and moves things entirely into the 3D plane. Again, you can see why development may have been impeded slightly. In totality, Breaker is shaping up to be a much more ambitious game for the studio.

Fortunately, everything the team at Heart Machine has looked great thus far. Of course, it is sharing pre-alpha footage of Hyper Light Breaker, but it looks more polished than you might assume from a game that just got a delay. Hopefully, the team can continue to build on what it's shown thus far and make a good first impression when it launches on PC early next year.