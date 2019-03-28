'Hyper Light Drifter' TV Series Announced By 'Castlevania’s Adi Shankar

(Photo: Alx Preston )

Hyper Light Drifter is an action-RPG and one-man effort from Alx Preston that released back in 2016. It was praised for its difficult combat, its gorgeous pixel art, and its thick and otherworldly atmosphere that oozed from every seam. It was a great game, and an extraordinary effort for one person. But you know what people didn't say when the game released: "I bet this would make a great TV series." But that's because none of us have vision, because that's exactly what is happening.

Speaking to Polygon, the game's creator has confirmed that he and producer Adi Shankar -- who brought Castlevania to Netflix, and who is working on bringing Devil May Cry and Assassin's Creed to the TV screen as well -- are at the helm of the project. According to Preston, the project is still very much in the conceptual stage, with Preston and Shankar still trying to figure out how to best translate the game to TV. Further, they've also been trying to nail down writers.

"The difference between a series and a game is vast in a lot of ways," said Preston. "Hyper Light as a game was pretty atmospheric and kind of overbearing at times. For a series, the question is: how do you sustain and keep your attention on a non-interactive run? Does it get really, really dark and serious? Does it have some levity?"

Preston adds that he and Shankar are currently "leaning a lot more towards something that's representative of the game on the style side," with visuals that will be more anime-esque animation rather than simply an interpretation of the game's pixel art.

Preston continues:

"There's still a question of how much dialogue we really have, if any. Could it be a more silent series or would we have voice acting? Considering Hyper Light was wordless, there's an idea there of how much that would carry over to to a show."

Unfortunately, Preston didn't divulge any more details, but he did promise that it will be cool, which is all you can ask for.

