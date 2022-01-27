Hyper Scape Is Being Shut Down by Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced today that it will officially be shutting down Hyper Scape, which is the publisher’s free-to-play battle royale title, later this year. First released in 2020, Hyper Scape was meant to be Ubisoft’s response to games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends. However, the game notably was never able to accumulate a large enough player base, which has clearly led Ubisoft to now decide to end support for it altogether.

In a message posted on Ubisoft’s website today, it was announced that support for Hyper Scape will officially come to a close later this spring. When this time comes, the game’s servers will be taken offline, making the title unplayable. “We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28th. We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products,” Ubisoft said in its statement. “To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia both inside and outside of the game. Your devotion to the game we built will always be cherished.”

https://twitter.com/HyperScapeGame/status/1486749463997825024

Although Ubisoft didn’t get into specifics for why Hyper Scape will be closing down, as mentioned before, the main reason likely is because it just didn’t attract a large enough audience. When Hyper Scape first hit the scene in the summer of 2020, it quickly brought in a number of players, but that same audience seemed to bounce off of the game rather quickly. In recent months, Ubisoft’s support for Hyper Scape as a whole had started to diminish, which meant that today’s closure announcement wasn’t necessarily out of nowhere.

