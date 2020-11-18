Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Launch Trailer Released

Nintendo today released the launch trailer for the upcoming video game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. In case you somehow weren't aware, the new Hyrule Warriors title, set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will release this coming Friday, November 20th, for the Nintendo Switch.

If the launch trailer is any indication, it really seems like fans of both Zelda games and "Warriors" titles will be pleased with the new video game. There's all the Zelda lore on display married to the gameplay of Koei Tecmo's best titles. While the launch trailer doesn't seem to really spoil anything, it might be worth avoiding if you're wanting to go into the new video game as unaware as possible.

Zelda unites a group of warriors to stand against Calamity Ganon. Meanwhile, with the fate of Hyrule at stake, she struggles to awaken her powers. Join in their fight against overwhelming odds when #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity launches on Friday!

https://t.co/Wfzuz287hS pic.twitter.com/vje2ZM05dR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 18, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

The free demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is currently available on the Nintendo eShop. The full video game is officially set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 20th. The original Hyrule Warriors is currently available on Nintendo Switch as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Notably, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also in development, though little is known about the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity so far? Are you excited to check it out when it launches later this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!