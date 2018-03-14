Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition Shows Off Even More Colorful Characters for Nintendo Switch

Another new trailer has been released by the Koei Tecmo camp showing off even more characters in action for the upcoming Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition coming to the Nintendo Switch.

We’ve already had a look at Skull Kid, Toon Link, and other familiar characters; now it’s time to check out Agitha, Midna, Zant, Twili Midna, and Toon Zelda in all of their glory in the video at the top of the article.

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda and Dynasty Warriors franchises, this was definitely the perfect hybrid. It first came out on the Wii-U, though to less than stellar sales. We have to wonder though if that was mostly due to the platform of choice and how it really wasn’t a huge hit with the Nintendo crowd. With the Big N seeing record-breaking success with the Nintendo Switch, we think the hybrid platform is the perfect fresh start for a title that wasn’t given a fair chance.

Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition launches on Japan on March 22nd, with the West getting it a little later on May 18th.

For more about the game:

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

The Sorceress Cia has begun her conquest of Hyrule. Great armies of good and evil are clashing, but the tide of battle can be changed by a single, powerful warrior. As the conflict unfolds and objectives change, use special weapons and items to fight your way through hordes of enemies. You can even find materials on the battlefield to upgrade your characters and weapons for future battles.

Each warrior has unique weapons and ferocious, over-the-top moves that you can unleash with the right combination of button presses. You’ll need to master them to traverse battlefields, crush enemies and capture areas for Zelda’s forces.

While you’ll spend much of your time doling out high-volume punishment to hordes of enemies, you won’t secure a battlefield without facing at least one powerful boss character. Find and exploit their weaknesses – use an item if need be – or they might just bring your battle to a premature end.

Sometimes courage and skill will only get you so far, and you need the right tool for the right job. Find critical items on the battlefields – like a bow, hookshot, and bombs – to defeat tricky enemies, solve puzzles, and access new places on the map.

The campaign against Cia and her dark forces is split into several stand-alone battles that take place in both brand new locales and also iconic settings from the Legend of Zelda series.