New Horror Game ILL Is Trying to Blend Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and Half-Life 2

ILL is shaping up to be one of 2027’s most exciting horror games. The debut game from Team Clout released the first story trailer for the game earlier this year, which showcased the monstrous creature designs, blend of action and survival horror gameplay, and underlying tension at the heart of the game. One of the more intriguing aspects of the trailer is the way the game seems to be pulling from different entries in the genre, ranging from the gameplay of Valve classics to the specific mechanics of long-running franchises.

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That’s by design, too. According to Maxim Verehin, the game is taking a lot of cues from iconic franchises, all while being unafraid to play with the conventions of those titles to deliver a more unique experience, with a unique approach to tension and pacing that can help the game stand out in a crowded field. Here’s what Verehin had to say about the inspirations that influenced ILL — and why that’s an exciting development for fans of the genre.

ILL Is Building On Some Of The Classic Horror Games

ILL is openly taking inspiration from some of the horror genre’s most famous franchises — but doing so in a way that helps it stand out. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Team Clout co-founder Maxim Verehin explained how some of the other big hits in the genre have influenced their approach. Specifically, it seems like Capcom’s recent Resident Evil games and the physics-based gameplay of Half-Life 2 had big influences on the game. “I would say it’s a mix of things that these games don’t really emphasize in their vision. For example, we’re taking big inspiration from the Resident Evil series. The resource management, the item scarcity, the world exploration, and some of the level design beats. However, we are also trying to bring in a physics-based combat system that has a different feeling from Resident Evil. We are trying to mix that with the kind of physics that Half-Life 2 had, along with the overall scale and feeling of a linear experience.”

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These influences also speak to lessons that have impacted what ILL isn’t going to be doing. He specifically referenced the tone of the Silent Hill series but noted that they wanted to find a balance between the atmospheric horror of that series without being entirely defined by it. “It’s about finding that balance. Look at Silent Hill. Those games are serious. Their approach is to make the most terrifying atmosphere and experience possible. There is no room for jokes. With us, it has always been about being scary but still having fun and finding ways to break the tension.” That blend of approaches speaks to the history of the genre but also the ways that the new games can take inspiration without feeling derivative.

ILL Has Big Influences But Unique Flavor

None of this is to say that ILL feels like it’s just copying what came before. From what we’ve seen of the game so far, the monstrous threats feel unique even while running with the same sort of body horror that’s made John Carpenter’s The Thing an enduring cult classic for decades. The tone feels distinct, the monsters unique. There’s something instantly memorable about the way the threats in ILL move, whether that be the inherent dark comedy of the little baby-like creatures or the unsettling smiles on the creatures advancing on the player in the gameplay trailers.

It all speaks to a design aesthetic and worldbuilding approach that should help ILL stand out from the rest of the genre. It speaks to one of the unique elements of game design in the modern industry, where developers can wear their inspirations on their sleeves but still need to make their games stand out in a crowded field. In that sense, ILL is taking cues from some of the most iconic games in the genre, making perfect sense from a development perspective. It allows the game to signal to prospective players what kind of mechanics they’ll be looking forward to, all while leaving the specific story and scares to catch them by surprise.

ILL is currently set for a 2027 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.