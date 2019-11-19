Incredible New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Announced

Those that have yet to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are about to have a huge incentive to sign-up for the service. Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on a very enticing deal, and it will only cost new subscribers $1 for the first three months!

While there are plenty of reasons to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft seem intent on sweetening the deal even further. All eligible members of the service, new and old, will also receive one month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium.

For the uninitiated, Xbox Game Pass allows access to a number of different games in a library that includes more than 100 games. That humble list is set to expand over the next few months. The following games will be made available during the holiday season and throughout 2020:

Bleeding Edge (Console & PC)

Carrion (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cris Tales (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)

Darksiders III (Console & PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Drake Hollow (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Edge of Eternity (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Final Fantasy franchise (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

Forager (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Grounded (Console & PC)

Haven (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

It Lurks Below (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Levelhead (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Console)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (Console & PC)

My Friend Pedro (Console/PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Console & PC)

Pandemic (PC)

PHOGS (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

SkateBird (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Streets of Rage 4 (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Scourge Bringer (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

Supraland (Console) – ID@Xbox

Tekken 7 (Console)

Tell Me Why (Console & PC)

Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC) – ID@Xbox

The Escapists 2 (Console)

The Red Lantern (Console) – ID@Xbox

The Red Strings Club (PC)

Wasteland 3 (Console & PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Console)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)

West of Dead (Console & PC)

Yakuza franchise (Console & PC)

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

In addition, Halo fans will have much to celebrate thanks to a number of upcoming games in the franchise, soon to be available for the first time on PC. The entirety of Halo: The Master Chef Collection will be made available, starting with Halo: Reach on December 3. The games have been optimized for PC, but Xbox owners will also be able to download the games as part of the service. Players can pre-install the titles today, to be ready for launch.

Unfortunately, Microsoft also revealed a number of games leaving the service, as well. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can, however, download the following games at a 10% discounted rate before they leave:

Abzu (PC and Console)

Below (Console)

Football Manager 2019 (PC)

GRID 2 (Console)

Kingdom Two Crowns (Console)

Strange Brigade (Console)

After the initial promotion ends, players will be charged $14.99 per month for the service, though options are available for those that plan to use the service exclusively on Xbox or PC. Are you an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscriber? Is this new deal enough to sway you to join? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

