More Indiana Jones Games are Coming, New Rumor Claims

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has only been out for a few weeks now, but it seems fans of the whip-cracking archaeologist have more to look forward to in the near future. In a vaguely worded post on X/Twitter, insider Daniel Richtman wrote “looks like we’re getting more Indy games,” along with a pair of emoji eyes. Richtman tends to have a lot of scoops when it comes to movies, so it’s possible this bit of information is coming from the Disney and Lucasfilm side of things. Unfortunately, Richtman did not offer any elaboration, leaving fans to speculate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the post from Richtman, fans began to question whether these new games will see the involvement of Bethesda and developer MachineGames. A direct sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would make the most sense, but could take a while given the development time we’ve come to expect from AAA titles. That said, Lucasfilm Games has recently touched on the possibility of more games like Great Circle. In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Lucasfilm Games vice president and general manager Douglas Reilly told the outlet that “there’s a lot of space in between the films where we could tell more and more Indiana Jones stories that I think would be super interesting.”

Indiana jones held at gunpoint in the new game

Where things go from here is difficult to say. As of this writing, Xbox has not offered any information regarding sales, and there have been no details about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle‘s success on Xbox Game Pass. It’s possible sales numbers could be held closely until after the game’s launch on PlayStation 5 next year, once a greater number of gamers have had a chance to experience it. It will also be interesting to see if a version of the game ends up being released for Nintendo Switch 2, to further boost sales. Xbox has not been shy about bringing games to Nintendo’s current handheld, but it’s likely some games are being held until the latter company’s next system.

A sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would make a lot of sense from Disney’s perspective. The game has seen widespread critical praise, which is more than can be said about the last two Indy movies. Indiana Jones games are a great option for Disney to keep the franchise alive and popular with younger fans, without having to make new films. That’s certainly a cheaper option for the company, and it helps them avoid dealing with a potential recast of series star Harrison Ford.

RELATED: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Reveals Why Marion and Indy Broke Up

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt. A lot can change in the video game industry in a short amount of time, and until we hear something official about a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it’s best to not get too excited. Hopefully we’ll hear more about the future of the Indy franchise, and developer MachineGames, in the near future!

Do you want to see a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle? Would you like to see more games based on the franchise? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!