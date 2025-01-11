Indiana Jones Actor Loves How Much You Hate His Character

Indiana Jones movies throughout the years have had to come up with devious and loathsome villains to match the charisma of Indy himself. Movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade have given us fan-favorites like Mola Ram and Ernst Vogel, but this year, we got another heavyweight Indiana Jones villain without even getting a new movie. That villain is Voss from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a villain who’s so cohesive with the Indiana Jones formula that players love to hate him.

And the actor who portrayed Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is perfectly fine with that hate, too. Actor Marios Gavrilis is responsible for the devious Voss in the Indiana Jones game and has certainly seen all of the comments players have been making about Voss and how they couldn’t wait for him to meet whatever fate awaited him. Gavrilis responded to these comments by saying he loved how much everyone wants to punch his character.

“Call me a masochist, but nothing fills me with more joy than you guys hating me throughout the entire game and wanting to beat the crap out of me,” he said. “If so, my job is done here. All my love, Voss.”

Gavrilis has shared plenty more from his experience working on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, too, with some behind-the-scenes shots of his character being made shared after the game released. He recalled some of the body scan processes used to create the character and how the version of Voss in the game actually did end up looking somewhat like him, a unsettling resemblance given how Voss is portrayed in-game.

Sharing more behind-the-scenes shots earlier in the month, Gavrilis also went to bat for actors in video gams which are sometimes referred to broadly as “voice actors” since they are voicing a character, but he said much more went into his performance of Voss as well as others’ characters in the game.

“Not only the dialogues were captured, but also our acting performances in their entirety: our facial expressions, physical movement, interactions and even our likeness was used for each character,” he said. “It was blocked like a real movie, real film cameras were used as well, and we had stunt actors. The term “voice actor” is misleading, this was a full on acting gig. All the performers you love from all your fav games – if they include MoCap – are actual actors.”d

In our own review of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, we had similar praises not only for Gavrilis and Voss but also for Troy Baker, the actor who had the unenviable task of bringing a new version of Indiana Jones to life. For those looking forward to more of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle‘s many characters, you’ve got the new DLC The Order of Giants to look forward to as well as the PS5 version of the game that’s releasing this year.