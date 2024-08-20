Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Release Date, PS5 Version Announced

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made its expected appearance during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live segment with some big news to share with viewers: the game’s release date as well as confirmation of a PlayStation 5 version of the game. For the release, Bethesda and Xbox announced that the new Indiana Jones game from MachineGames will officially be out on December 9th with a few days of early access granted depending on what version of the game you buy. The PlayStation 5 release is indeed happening, but it won’t be until Spring 2025 that the game comes to the PlayStation console which makes it a timed exclusive for Xbox.

The base version of the game will unlock on December 9th, Xbox confirmed this week in the new trailer as well as the extra details about the game that came out afterwards. It’s got DLC on the way, too, including The Order of the Giants which will be included in the Premium and Collector’s Edition versions of the game. Both of those versions will also be the way that you get early access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle which starts three days prior to the main release date on December 6th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the PlayStation 5 version of the game, that one doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but we know that it’ll be releasing in Spring 2025. While some games like Starfield were known to be console exclusives on Xbox while coming to the PC platform as well, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of several games Xbox worked on via acquired companies that people weren’t sure about in terms of exclusivity.

Xbox has said in the past that it would dictate exclusives vs. multiplatform games on a case-by-case basis, and we’ve already seen that some older Xbox games can come to the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles after some time has passed, but those versions have typically been announced long after the games themselves released. In the case of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, however, this might be the first new Xbox game that’s been announced with a timed exclusivity window established before release for the PS5 version of the game.

Alongside the Collector’s Edition and the DLC that’s included in the pricier versions of the game, the preorder details released today also confirmed a cosmetic set known as the Last Crusade Pack as well as a digital art book.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be out on December 9th with a PS5 version coming in Spring 2025. You can check out our hands-off preview of the game here.