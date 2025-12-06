Indie Horror Game Gets Full Launch After 4 Years In Early Access & Immediately Flies Up Steam Charts

Horror games remain incredibly popular, with fans looking forward to the likes of Resident Evil Requiem with high hopes. But while there are some big hitters out there, horror is a great space for indies, which often craft inventive new ways to terrify gamers. In fact, indie horror game Horses has been making headlines by getting banned from multiple platforms. Now, another atmospheric horror game has started gaining notoriety on Steam for another reason. After 4 years in Early Access, Tiny Bunny just got its major 1.0 release. And don’t let the cute name fool you, because this game is dark, psychological horror in visual novel form.

Tiny Bunny is a non-linear visual novel horror game where your choices impact the story. It comes from developers Saikono and Sokar and was picked up by publisher Serenity Forge for its full release. The game initially released on Steam in Early Access back in April 2021, with regular content updates adding new chapters to the story ever since. With the game’s full 1.0 release, the terrifying tale also put out its final chapter. And now that the story’s complete, Tiny Bunny is gaining traction with players on Steam.

Tiny Bunny Full Release Garners Big Player Counts But Mixed Reviews

Image courtesy of Saikono, Sokar, and Serenity Forge

On December 5th, Tiny Bunny released its 5th and final episode. This brings the horror visual novel to a close and also marks the game’s full 1.0 release. The now-completed story includes 20 different endings full of dark twists and turns in the game’s award-winning art style. For those who prefer to wait for a complete story before buying a game, Tiny Bunny is now on the table for horror fans.

The indie devs have now also partnered with Serenity Forge, the publisher behind hits like Slay the Princess, for the game’s full release. That means that, while the game is currently only available for PC via Steam, it could come to new platforms eventually. It also means the game has gotten a bit more of a marketing heft, and clearly, that’s been paying off.

Since the game’s last chapter was released, Tiny Bunny has quickly risen in the Steam concurrent player charts. According to SteamDB, the game’s prior highest peak was around 5,600 concurrent players when a new chapter released back in 2023. Since then, it’s tended to average around 100-300 players a day. But just after that big 1.0 release on December 5th, the game absolutely skyrocketed to a new concurrent player peak of 25,400+. That’s pretty impressive and shows that horror games are eager for another atmospheric horror story to sink into.

Image courtesy of Saikono, Sokar, and Serenity Forge

As far as reviews go, however, things look a bit less optimistic. Ahead of its full release, Tiny Bunny was sitting at a Very Positive review average on Steam, with about 88% of reviews being positive. But with a wider audience comes more feedback, and the horror game now sits at a Mixed average for its recent reviews.

The primary complaint seems to be that many players feel the game’s ending seems a bit rushed to those who’ve been waiting on it for years. Some reviewers are also accusing the devs of using AI to craft the game’s finale. However, it’s worth noting that Steam requires generative AI use to be disclosed, and the Tiny Bunny page does not feature this particular disclaimer.

Despite some mixed feelings about the game’s final chapter, Tiny Bunny was well-received in Early Access and looks poised to gain an audience with its full release. With so many players giving it a try, it will be interesting to see where the review average ends up after a bit more time.

Tiny Bunny is available on PC via Steam for $10.99.

