Horror Cult Classic Poppy Playtime Reveals Chilling New Chapter 5 Trailer

When it released in 2021, Poppy Playtime became a breakout indie survival horror hit. Since then, the horror game has received several new installments, with each chapter unveiling terrifying new truths about the rotten goings-on at Playtime Co. And the story isnt over yet. In a perfectly timed announcement, Poppy Playtime revealed its new story chapter on Halloween. Now, the survival horror game is ready to show players a bit more about what they can expect in the terrifying new installment in the story. We still don’t have a confirmed release date for the next chapter, but it’s clear Mob Entertainment is hard at work preparing to unleash new horrors on us all.

With the initial reveal, Mob Entertainment previewed new puzzles and tools headed our way with Chapter 5. This next part of the story takes us deep into the heart of Playtime Co. itself, and it’s sure to be a terrifyingly good time. Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 will pick up right where Chapter 4 left off. Now, fans have a first glimpse into what the next leg of the story has in store thanks to a chilling new teaser trailer. If you needed a reminder about why Poppy Playtime is a horror hit, this should do the trick.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 Gets Haunting New Teaser Trailer

Image courtesy of Mob Entertainment

In Poppy Playtime Chapter 5, players will encounter new horrors as they traverse this brand-new area of the factory. Some could be new allies, but others are almost surely not to be trusted. Environmental obstacles and new puzzles await, along with new details to uncover the mystery of what’s going on in Playtime Co. Though Poppy will still be trying to outrun familiar horrors like Huggy Wuggy, there will be some new faces to fear, as well.

The new trailer takes players right to the final moments of Chapter 4 and beyond, with Poppy racing to escape The Prototype. As she seemingly escapes one danger, we get a glimpse of what’s next in the form of a brand-new experiment. That chase has led Poppy to a whole new part of Playtime Co., and this cheerful new encounter almost surely hides something much more terrifying. Though it’s just under a minute long, the trailer certainly sets up a scary good time with the latest chapter in Poppy Playtime. Check it out for yourself below:

The next installment of Poppy Playtime is available to wishlist on Steam and Epic Games. Its release date is not yet confirmed, but the new DLC is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. It’s likely we’ll see more details and teasers in the lead-up to Chapter 5. In the meantime, you can always replay the first 4 chapters to refresh your memory… if you dare.

Chapters 1-4 of Poppy Playtime are available now for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. The first chapter is free to play, with additional installments available as paid DLC.

Does this new trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 have you excited to jump back in? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!