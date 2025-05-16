Fortnite AI Darth Vader Just Dropped an F-Bomb

Update: Epic Games reached out to share that they have already deployed a hotfix to address this issue with AI Darth Vader. Original story follows below:

Today’s Fortnite update brought something unexpected to the game’s Star Wars season. Specifically, players can now engage with a Darth Vader AI Chatbot. Players can talk to Darth Vader during Battle Royale gameplay, asking him strategic questions or really anything else they like by using voice chat. The Sith Lord speaks using “conversational AI” based on the voice of actor James Earl Jones. Naturally, even though Epic Games has tried to put some rules in place, AI Darth Vader has started to go off the rails immediately after landing in Fortnite.

Alongside their announcement about AI Darth Vader, Epic Games released an extensive FAQ about the intended purpose of the feature. This includes details about the AI models used to create the responses and info on child permissions preventing minors from engaging with Darth Vader. He is, however, up on the language of younger generations and has already been caught referencing Skibidi Toilet.

A Darth Vader AI teammate that talks to you is now available in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/VLSeSDNL1B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2025

Epic Games has also clarified that, at least in theory, it won’t be possible to start any sort of romantic relationship with AI Vader. The bot is programmed not to engage in flirting and other romantic behavior with players. Putting protections like these into place is certainly an important measure when implementing a real-time AI chat feature like this one. However, AI models like this can be pretty unpredictable. Despite careful planning, AI Vader is already going off the rails in both expected and unexpected ways.

AI Vader Immediately Goes Off the Rails in Fortnite with Curse Words and Skibidi Toilet References

Interestingly, one of the FAQs asks, “Can I report something Darth Vader says?” and the answer is yes. It’s almost as if Epic Games anticipated what would happen next, which is that Vader is already swearing at players, at least according to a clip shared by @HYPEX on X. Caution: the video clip below contains some NSFW content because it contains Darth Vader saying a word that he almost certainly should be programmed not to say.

Darth Vader AI already accidentally swore & called Loserfruit a "Thug".. they'll hotfix this asap 😭😭pic.twitter.com/deDlqZOXpv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 16, 2025

To be fair to AI Vader, he’s repeating the players’ own statements back at them. Even so, it’s likely that Fortnite did not intend for their Darth Vader model to use such adult language in a game largely geared towards a younger audience. As @HYPEX suggests in their post sharing the footage, it’s likely that Fortnite will work to get this fixed as soon as possible.

That said, it doesn’t appear that Epic Games has publicly addressed the issue just yet. If you catch Vader saying problematic things and want to see a patch ASAP, you can report him by submitting a bug report or using the “Report Conversation” button in your voice chat channel with Darth Vader himself.

Until they do, parents should take caution when considering whether or not to allow their younger Fortnite fans to engage with AI Vader. This feature is turned off by default for players with parental controls already set up and will need to be toggled on. However, you might want to wait until Epic Games finds a way to prevent Vader from repeating everything he hears, from Skibidi Toilet references to works that many would prefer not to fall on young ears.

What do you think about Fortnite‘s new AI teammate? Will you be rushing to see what outlandish things you can chat with Vader about, or leaving this feature turned off? Let us know in the comments below!