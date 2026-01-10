Indie Horror Hit Poppy Playtime Sets Release Date for New Chapter 5 DLC

Since its first installment released back in 2021, Poppy Playtime has become a beloved game among horror fans. Since the first chapter arrived, Mob Entertainment has expanded on the story with new chapter DLCs. Last year, a 5th installment for Poppy Playtime was confirmed with a terrifying new trailer. However, fans haven’t had an exact date for when we’re headed back to Playtime Co… until now. On January 10th, Mob Entertainment finally confirmed the release date for Poppy Playtime – Chapter 5.

The next installment in Poppy Playtime will arrive on February 18th, hitting PC before coming to consoles at a later date. That means fans have just a little over a month to wait before the next stage of the puzzle adventure game unfolds. Alongside the release date confirmation, Mob Entertainment has unveiled a truly terrifying new trailer that showcases the evil known as The Prototype.

Image courtesy of Mob Entertainment

Chapter 5 of Poppy Playtime is officially subtitled “Broken Things.” It will release on PC on February 18th, with the console release to follow. As previously teased, this next installment will take players into the heart of Playtime Co., where they will encounter a new potential ally… or enemy. This will give players new puzzles to solve and obstacles to overcome as they unravel more of the dark secrets hidden within the factory. And this time, we just might come face to face with the ultimate evil known as The Prototype.

This latest installment is poised to bring players more clues to piece together what’s really going on in Playtime Co… if they dare. And it looks like this time, we just might finally come face to face with The Prototype itself. You can get a bone-chilling new teaser for the next installment in Poppy Playtime by checking out the new release date trailer below:

The eerily quiet trailer shows The Prototype itself at work on a mysterious new experiment, lurking in the shadows. At the very end, it chillingly invites us to return home in a voice I may well hear in my nightmares for days to come. The teaser gives us a glimpse at The Prototype, but its true face is still yet to be revealed. But clearly, Experiment 1006 isn’t getting any friendlier as we dive into the next installment of Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime Chapters 1-4 are currently available on PC via Steam and Epic Games, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It has also been released for mobile devices. The Chapter 5 DLC will arrive first on PC, with console release planned for the following months. The price for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 has not yet been confirmed. It is available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store ahead of the February 18th release date.

