Beloved 2021 Indie Horror Game Announces Brand New Story DLC

When it comes to gaining dedicated, loyal fans, indie games often take the cake. Players tend to get incredibly invested in their favorite indies, no matter the genre. In particular, several indie horror games have inspired cult followings in recent years. One of the most popular among them is no doubt 2021’s survival horror puzzle game, Poppy Playtime. This title from Mob Entertainment offers its first chapter for free, letting players get a taste of its terrifying story. Now, the game is adding even more content in the form of a brand-new DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mob Entertainment launched Poppy Playtime back in 2021. Since then, the game’s story has continued with 3 new DLCs, each adding another chapter to the game. These DLC range from $9.99 to $19.99 in price and expand on the story of the haunted toy factory. The most recent addition, Chapter 4, was released earlier this year in January. Now, Mob Entertainment has officially confirmed that the story will continue by dropping a chilling new teaser trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5.

Poppy Playtime Reveals Chapter 5 DLC With New Teaser Trailer

In a perfectly timed Halloween announcement, Mob Entertainment has unveiled Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5. This next story DLC picks up right where Chapter 4 left off, bringing fans right back into the terrors lurking within Playtime Co.’s abandoned factory. Along with new story content, the DLC will have a few upgrades to keep things interesting, as well. Before we dig into the details of this new DLC, you can check out the haunting new teaser trailer for yourself below:

As you can see from that brief glimpse, the haunting vibes and thrilling suspense will return in this latest installment of Poppy Playtime. The new expansion will bring players to a new section of the Playtime Co. factory as they work to further uncover its horrors. Players will encounter new, dreadful denizens of the dark, who may help or hurt you in your aim to defeat The Prototype.

Of course, the update will also bring in new puzzles for players to solve and obstacles to overcome. The GrabPack will get some new tools and functions to help you along the way, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. Chapter 5 of Poppy Playtime will see players uncover the true rotten heart at the center of Playtime Co. That means you just might learn the truth behind the company’s misdeeds as you reach the end of this thrilling new installment.

Image courtesy of Mob Entertainment

The exact release date for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 has not yet been revealed. However, it is available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store to make sure you don’t miss it when it arrives. For now, Poppy Playtime chapters 1-4 are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Steam. The first chapter is free, with additional chapters available as paid DLC.

Are you excited to see more of the horrors in Poppy Playtime? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!