Marvel Fan Creates Infinity Gauntlet-Themed Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

When it comes to modifying controllers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller appears to be one of the more popular ones to fiddle with, and that has perhaps never been more evident than the recent sharing of an Infinity Gauntlet-themed modified controller shared over on Reddit by user mike24jd. The redone controller has a gold faceplate and thematically appropriate buttons in addition to thumbsticks that like up and cycle through the colors of the stones. It's an impressive little bit of kit, to be sure.

"The faceplate w/ thumbstick rings was around $15, buttons had to be bought in sets by color (the biggest pain in the butt), all of those came to $30, LEDs were $6, and Dpad was $$13," mike24jd shared in the same Reddit thread. "So around $65 on top of the controller itself! Not cheap, but had a lot of fun making it[.]"

You can check out the fun Infinity Gauntlet-themed controller below:

The light-up thumbsticks specifically change colors based on movement. "The circuit board for the lights came with a generic light set I bought on eBay; it has a small cylinder that acts as a switch whenever it is turned from one side to another or shaken," mike24jd added. "So they really only change whenever you make a sudden movement with the controller."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 itself runs $179.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

