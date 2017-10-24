Injustice 2 Confirmed For PC – And You Can Play It Soon (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Looks like the Injustice 2 PC beta is going to have to wait just a bit longer. The official Injustice Twitter account just indicated a slight delay, meaning you won't be playing it tomorrow.

The PC beta will NOT begin tomorrow. Stay tuned for more information! — Injustice2 (@InjusticeGame) October 24, 2017

We'll keep you informed when it's ready to go!

ORIGINAL STORY: Ever since its release earlier this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Injustice 2 has managed to brawl its way into the hearts of millions of fighting and comic book fans. But we were beginning to wonder when a PC release would take place, since a number of other NetherRealm fighting games have made their way to the format, including Injustice: Gods Among Us, Mortal Kombat (2011) and Mortal Kombat X.

But last night, Ed Boon dropped a not-so-cryptic hint that we would finally be seeing Injustice 2 make its debut, but stopped just short of telling us when. Good news – it's not too far off at all.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has officially confirmed that the fighting game will make its way to Windows PC, according to Gematsu. And what's more, you're not going to have to wait too long to give it a try.

While the official game is set to arrive sometime later this year, a beta is set to kick off on PC starting tomorrow, which will be available to download via Steam. There's no word on how long the beta will last, but players should at the very least be able to put the game through their paces.

Warner Bros. hasn't announced PC specs for the game just yet, but if your system can run Mortal Kombat X accordingly (since it has a similar engine), it should be able to run Injustice 2 with very little problems.

The game is being developed by QLOC, who previously worked on the PC version of Kombat X, so it's in good hands. The beta should, at the very least, feature the general default roster, and there's a pretty good chance we'll see a few downloadable fighters thrown in for good measure, since they've become such a bit part of the game.

Warner Bros. should have more details on the availability of the general game and its DLC roster shortly after completion of the beta. But this will give you a good opportunity to check the game out and put it through its paces – and more importantly, see how it measures up when it comes to fighting your friends online.

We'll let you know when a PC release date is announced. In the meantime, you can enjoy Injustice 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.