‘Injustice 2’ Fighter Pack 2 Internet Reactions: Fans Get Hot For Hellboy, Hate On Raiden
As you're no-doubt already aware, Injustice 2 just revealed its second back of DLC characters as part of their presence at this year's Gamescom. Fighter Pack 2 certainly took fans by surprise – sure, Raiden and Black Manta were expected to be added to the game, but Hellboy? Pretty much nobody saw that one coming!
For those who haven't seen the Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 2 trailer yet, you can check it out right here. The trailer opens with both Red Hood and Sub-Zero getting their butts kicked by an unseen assailant, who turns out to be Raiden, sporting a rather different look than we've seen before. Black Manta and faces off with the lighting god, but when Manta fires off a rocket, it's caught by…a large red stone hand. "This just got a whole lot more interesting" quips Hellboy – you aren't kidding, buddy.
Of course, as with all things, the Internet has OPINIONS about the new Injustice 2 fighters. Scroll on down for a sampling of reactions…
Raiden
It seems like fans aren't particularly thrilled Raiden is joining the cast. It could be because he was very obviously teased a couple months back, so his addition wasn't really a surprise, or maybe it's because, well…he's Raiden. Raiden isn't anybody's favorite Mortal Kombat character.
I think I'm more hype for the new ARMS fighter than I am for Raiden in Injustice 2.— Eddie Simpson (@THESimpson72) August 23, 2017
Another issue folks seem to have with Raiden, is that he's not Static Shock. If NetherRealm wanted to add an electricity-themed fighter, why not a DC Universe-based one? This isn't a Mortal Kombat game, after all.
Why is Raiden in Injustice 2? @noobde . Static Shock would have been a 100000000x better choice.. why just why #injustice2— Anthony Boame (@AstroVirtuoso) August 23, 2017
prevnext
YOU'RE GONNA ADD RAIDEN FROM MORTAL KOMBAT IN INJUSTICE 2 BUT NOT STATIC SHOCK???!!! #Injustice2 pic.twitter.com/4rfsVp21ne— ?GEEK HOES? (@beatrixforkiddo) August 23, 2017
Black Manta
Reaction to Black Manta has generally been positive, although the amount of chatter he's generating is limited. Again, we've known Black Manta was coming for a while, and he isn't most people's favorite DC character.
Out of the three new DLC characters, Black Manta is hands down my favorite! HE LOOKS SO GOOD!! #injustice2 pic.twitter.com/aPXoS2Asld— David (@unCAGEDgamez) August 23, 2017
A common complain amongst Injustice 2 players is that his new Fighter Pack only contains one actual DC Comics character, although Hellboy has hung out with Batman and other DC characters over the years. Warning, this guy gets a bit colorful with the language.
prevnext
so fucking shit. Can NRS get done for false advertising?! I bought Ultimate edition for DLC characters based on DC comics. #Injustice2 pic.twitter.com/IzAL2gA4r0— Ryan (@Ryan_M_Unicomb) August 23, 2017
Hellboy
Unsurprisingly, the Internet is pretty dang hyped about the addition of Hellboy. Not only was he a huge surprise, but, come on, Hellboy is awesome.
OH NO, I CARE NOW #injustice2 pic.twitter.com/n4bE7bqeBy— Brad Brown (@BlasterNation) August 23, 2017
YOOOO IM SO EXCITED HELLBOY IS GONNA BE IN INJUSTICE 2 pic.twitter.com/1NCkKKmalf— supreme meme god (@reinshardt) August 23, 2017
I love how the Hellboy character model is literally just Mike Mignola artwork in 3D. #injustice2 pic.twitter.com/lOz1mkMTxr— (Eric) (@AgeOfMyself) August 23, 2017
Injustice 2 is currently available on Xbox One and PS4. Fighter Pack 2 will be available for purchase on September 12, with Black Manta becoming available the same day. You can check out all WWG's extensive Injustice 2 coverage here.prevnext