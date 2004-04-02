‘Injustice 2’ Fighter Pack 2 Internet Reactions: Fans Get Hot For Hellboy, Hate On Raiden

As you're no-doubt already aware, Injustice 2 just revealed its second back of DLC characters as part of their presence at this year's Gamescom. Fighter Pack 2 certainly took fans by surprise – sure, Raiden and Black Manta were expected to be added to the game, but Hellboy? Pretty much nobody saw that one coming!

For those who haven't seen the Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 2 trailer yet, you can check it out right here. The trailer opens with both Red Hood and Sub-Zero getting their butts kicked by an unseen assailant, who turns out to be Raiden, sporting a rather different look than we've seen before. Black Manta and faces off with the lighting god, but when Manta fires off a rocket, it's caught by…a large red stone hand. "This just got a whole lot more interesting" quips Hellboy – you aren't kidding, buddy.

Of course, as with all things, the Internet has OPINIONS about the new Injustice 2 fighters. Scroll on down for a sampling of reactions…