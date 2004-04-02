‘Injustice 2’ Fighter Pack 2 Internet Reactions: Fans Get Hot For Hellboy, Hate On Raiden

By Nathan Birch

WWGinjustice255
(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive)

As you're no-doubt already aware, Injustice 2 just revealed its second back of DLC characters as part of their presence at this year's Gamescom. Fighter Pack 2 certainly took fans by surprise – sure, Raiden and Black Manta were expected to be added to the game, but Hellboy? Pretty much nobody saw that one coming!

For those who haven't seen the Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 2 trailer yet, you can check it out right here. The trailer opens with both Red Hood and Sub-Zero getting their butts kicked by an unseen assailant, who turns out to be Raiden, sporting a rather different look than we've seen before. Black Manta and faces off with the lighting god, but when Manta fires off a rocket, it's caught by…a large red stone hand. "This just got a whole lot more interesting" quips Hellboy – you aren't kidding, buddy.

Of course, as with all things, the Internet has OPINIONS about the new Injustice 2 fighters. Scroll on down for a sampling of reactions…

Raiden

WWGinjustice257
(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive)

It seems like fans aren't particularly thrilled Raiden is joining the cast. It could be because he was very obviously teased a couple months back, so his addition wasn't really a surprise, or maybe it's because, well…he's Raiden. Raiden isn't anybody's favorite Mortal Kombat character.

Another issue folks seem to have with Raiden, is that he's not Static Shock. If NetherRealm wanted to add an electricity-themed fighter, why not a DC Universe-based one? This isn't a Mortal Kombat game, after all.

prevnext

Black Manta

WWGinjustice256
(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Reaction to Black Manta has generally been positive, although the amount of chatter he's generating is limited. Again, we've known Black Manta was coming for a while, and he isn't most people's favorite DC character.

A common complain amongst Injustice 2 players is that his new Fighter Pack only contains one actual DC Comics character, although Hellboy has hung out with Batman and other DC characters over the years. Warning, this guy gets a bit colorful with the language.

prevnext

Hellboy

hellboy injustice

Unsurprisingly, the Internet is pretty dang hyped about the addition of Hellboy. Not only was he a huge surprise, but, come on, Hellboy is awesome.

Injustice 2 is currently available on Xbox One and PS4. Fighter Pack 2 will be available for purchase on September 12, with Black Manta becoming available the same day. You can check out all WWG's extensive Injustice 2 coverage here.

prevnext

prev
Start the Conversation

of