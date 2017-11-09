Injustice 2: Joker And Superman’s Alternate Super Start-Ups Have Been Revealed

Injustice 2 has been out for almost a week now, and both fighting fans and comic book fanatics can't get enough of the insane action that Netherrealm Studios has put into the game. But we're still discovering cool stuff following its release, including a pair of alternate animations for super moves tying in with a couple of its characters. First, let's talk Joker. We know that there are vast differences between the original one in Injustice: Gods Among Us and the younger, more powerful one featured in the sequel. But one thing they seem to have in common is their taste for pies.

Pie In the Face An alternate animation for Joker has been found where he initiates his super not with electricity build-up, but by rather throwing a pie into the face of his opponent – something the character did in the original game. After the pie lands and puts his adversary into the electric chair, he proceeds into the rest of his super, including a hit that knocks the pie completely off of their face. You can see the animation behind this move here. It's pretty fresh – like the pie itself? Called the Would You Like a Pie With That?, the move was apparently unlocked by earning it in gear abilities. It does take up both slots, but, man, it's soooo Joker. prevnext

Up, Up, and Right Back Down Then there's Superman's alternate animation for his super, in which he launches into the air with what's called a Meteor Drop. He basically flies out of the picture, but then quickly returns and lands right on his opponent, beginning his super. It's a lot different from his Final Flight default one, but also more effective, as you can't really block this one as well as you could the first one. The Final Flight still does more damage, but this one guarantees you'll land the move, for the most part. You can see the video in action here, and more than likely, you can unlock the alternate super the same way, through gear. Who knows what other great alternate super animations we'll find in the game? We'll certainly keep digging. Injustice 2 is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. prevnext