Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Leaked on Amazon

Injustice 2 appears to be getting new DLC-packed edition after an Amazon product listing was spotted for something called the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition.

The Legendary Edition listing was seen on Amazon with a release date that scheduled the game to be out on March 27, a release that’ll include both the base game as well as every DLC that’s been released. This means that post-launch characters like Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be included in the Legendary Edition along with some premium skins for the fighters, according to the product listing that was cached before being removed. UPDATE: The game is confirmed and available to pre-order.

“Power up and build the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2 – winner of IGN’s best fighting game of 2017,” the product listing for the Xbox One version of the Legendary Edition read. “Includes 10 additional characters including Darkseid, Hellboy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles plus 5 Premiere Skins.”

The product page uses images from The Sims 4 for both the product and cover images, but everything else about the page references the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition. Its product description is found towards the end of the details after repeating that the game should be out on March 27 with a price that’s currently listed at $59.99.

As of now, developers NetherRealm Studios haven’t announced anything regarding a Legendary Edition of Injustice 2. This doesn’t mean that it’s not coming on March 27, but people have been burned on leaks before, so we’ll have to wait and see if NetherRealm confirms the release. That shouldn’t take too long, though, considering the game is due to be out towards the end of the next month.

If you can’t wait long enough for the Legendary Edition to be announced and released, you can still get the base version of Injustice 2 right now for a discount. While it usually costs around $40, Best Buy has both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on sale at the moment for just $20. This won’t come with any DLC though, but with the money saved on the deal, players are freed up to pick the DLC fighters they want to add to the game’s roster.

